Home > Bollywood > Katrina Kaif Turns A Year Older — And We Still Can't Forget The Two Khans' Clash At Her 2008 Birthday Bash

Katrina Kaif Turns A Year Older — And We Still Can’t Forget The Two Khans’ Clash At Her 2008 Birthday Bash

Throwback On Katrina Kaif’s birthday in 2008, a heated altercation between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight. The infamous feud at her party became Bollywood legend, though the two Khans eventually reconciled in 2013, leaving the clash as a dramatic memory.

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday Flashback: When Bollywood’s Biggest Khans Collided!
Katrina Kaif’s Birthday Flashback: When Bollywood’s Biggest Khans Collided!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 12:48:24 IST

As today this 16th of July is the birthday of Katrina Kaif, a day usually filled with celebrations and good wishes for the stunning actress. Upon reviewing earlier birthdays, one finds it impossible to recall one which escalated into anything more than just a bash in the annals of Bollywood history: the reported tussle between two of the biggest giants of the industry, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, at her birthday bash.

This alleged 2008 encounter left the industry shaken and became a subject of much rumormongering, highlighting the inherent tensions and hot tempers within the close-knit movie family. While facts remain mostly unverified by the main players, the “Khan clash” is an unerasable episode in recent Bollywood history, inseparable from a night of revelry meant to be filled with merriment.

Khans’ Showdown: What Sparked the Katrina Kaif Birthday Bash?

According to reports, the dispute happened at Katrina Kaif’s 24th birthday celebration in July 2008 at Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai. 

According to media sources, it started as a verbal sparring match between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Reports state that light-hearted banter turned into a heated dispute during which devastating remarks regarding each other’s prior movie and personal performances were made. 

Salman Khan was reportedly taken aback, and despite efforts by his girlfriend Katrina Kaif and other guests to calm him down, the situation continued. It seems to have been spoken when Salman Khan, filled with rage, made fun of Shah Rukh Khan’s television show, Kya Aap Panchvi Paas se Tez Hain? and then accused him of being self-centered. Some people think it was a long-standing rivalry that finally erupted, while others blame some remarks made during the party for starting the whole dispute.

Hugging Each Other In 2013 After The Katrina Kaif 2008 Birthday 

The official response to the alleged confrontation was an immediate public exhibition of froideur between the two superstars, with paired public appearances increasingly scarce and tense. Even their fan bases got into cyberbrawls, fueling the drama. 

But the ill vibes are later reported to have faded away with the passage of time. Among the key learnings was the hug of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party in 2013, which signaled a likely reunion. A public display of brotherhood in this manner was received with brouhaha as an adult gesture to leave the bad days behind. 

Although the two Khans have been friends ever since, even going so far as to make special appearances in each other’s films like Pathaan and Tiger 3, the birthday fight at Katrina Kaif’s party in 2008 is still a shadow reminder of when ego confrontations were going to get the better of professionalism in Bollywood. For Katrina, the crash proved to be a regrettable and permanent footnote on what had otherwise been a brilliant career.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Turns 42: Celebrating Her Birthday And Kay Beauty’s Success 

