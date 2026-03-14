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Home > Offbeat > Sikh-Owned Restaurant In London Faces Massive Muslim Protests After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat, Viral Video Shows Police Presence And Threats To Owner

Sikh-Owned Restaurant In London Faces Massive Muslim Protests After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat, Viral Video Shows Police Presence And Threats To Owner

A Sikh-owned Indian restaurant in London has become the centre of controversy after a viral social media post claimed there was a large police presence in Hammersmith following protests over the restaurant’s refusal to serve halal food.

Controversy Around Sikh Restaurant in London (Image: X/ Skint_Eastwood1)
Controversy Around Sikh Restaurant in London (Image: X/ Skint_Eastwood1)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 14, 2026 21:08:18 IST

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Sikh-Owned Restaurant In London Faces Massive Muslim Protests After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat, Viral Video Shows Police Presence And Threats To Owner

Controversy erupts in London after a Sikh-owned Indian restaurant is at the centre of a huge controversy regarding halal food. How this incident has become a hot topic among people online stems from the fact that many people have posted or shared pictures/videos on social media sites that have claimed police were deployed outside glitch restaurant to monitor protests by those demanding the restaurant to serve halal meat. 

A viral post on social media sites claims that “a large police presence was on the streets last night in Hammersmith” due to the Sikh family restaurant being confronted by large crowds due to its refusal to serve halal food. This post claims that the restaurant’s owner has received multiple “death and rape threats” as a result of refusing to sell halal food, stating that this incident represents “the reality of Sadiq Khan’s London.” The controversy surrounding the Sikh restaurant has highlighted the divide among the members of the Sikh community regarding their views on vegetarianism versus consuming meat, as well as their respective views on the need to serve halal food.

Restaurant Owner Refuses Halal Demand

Harman Singh Kapoor, who is Indian by origin and the owner of Rangrez, a restaurant in the middle of the issue, has been posting videos on social media of disturbances occurring outside of his restaurant. The problems arose over the sign located at the front of the restaurant stating that the establishment does not provide halal meat.

In one video that is posted online; Kapoor is arguing with people standing outside of his restaurant as the situation escalates to an argument. At one point, during the argument, he is heard saying, “I am proud of my decision to not sell halal products.”

Kapoor also stated that it is his right to have the sign posted because it is his restaurant. In another clip, he is again saying that he is proud of the decision to not sell halal in a heated moment with a man standing outside of the establishment. The sign that is on the front of the restaurant stated, “Proudly do not sell halal meat.”

Police Presence During Dispute

The police were also involved in the altercation. Kapoor published a different video showing officers with the Metropolitan Police Service at the location. In this video, he seemed angry with the officers and yelled at them to “go away.” He also claimed via social media that when the police arrived they acted aggressively toward him and he had to eject them from the premises.

Kapoor claimed online that he was being singled out because he does not serve halal food. He said on social media that he received “abuse and attacks from Muslim people” after he put up a “Proudly We Don’t Serve Halal” sign. He stated that he does not understand how other restaurants in the area can have halal signage without being targeted by angry customers.

Restaurant Closure After 16 Years

This entire ordeal began after he made the announcement that his restaurant would be closing after 16 years of business, due to ongoing issues such as harassment, rising operational costs, and disruptions due to the current dispute.

According to UK law, restaurants can offer any type of food they wish to serve, and there is no requirement that restaurants provide halal food. However, halal meat is an important part of many Muslim households in cities (such as London), and the controversy surrounding this issue continues to generate debate.

Also Read: Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video    

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 9:08 PM IST
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Sikh-Owned Restaurant In London Faces Massive Muslim Protests After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat, Viral Video Shows Police Presence And Threats To Owner

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Sikh-Owned Restaurant In London Faces Massive Muslim Protests After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat, Viral Video Shows Police Presence And Threats To Owner
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Sikh-Owned Restaurant In London Faces Massive Muslim Protests After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat, Viral Video Shows Police Presence And Threats To Owner
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