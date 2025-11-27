LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger afghanistan aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger afghanistan aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger afghanistan aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger afghanistan aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger afghanistan aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger afghanistan aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > UP Mass Wedding Turns Snack Battle: Guests Scramble For Free Chips And Treats, Netizens Ask ‘What Kind Of Mentality’- Watch

UP Mass Wedding Turns Snack Battle: Guests Scramble For Free Chips And Treats, Netizens Ask ‘What Kind Of Mentality’- Watch

A mass wedding in Hamirpur, UP, turned chaotic as guests scrambled for free chips and aloo-bada, leaving several injured, including a child burned by hot tea. Videos went viral, sparking outrage over crowd behaviour and poor management.

A mass wedding in Hamirpur, UP, turned chaotic. (Screengrab:X/@SachinGuptaUP)
A mass wedding in Hamirpur, UP, turned chaotic. (Screengrab:X/@SachinGuptaUP)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 27, 2025 14:09:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Mass Wedding Turns Snack Battle: Guests Scramble For Free Chips And Treats, Netizens Ask ‘What Kind Of Mentality’- Watch

A government-sponsored mass wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district descended into chaos on Tuesday as guests rushed to grab free snacks, turning the event into an unexpected frenzy. What was meant to celebrate the union of 383 underprivileged couples quickly turned into a stampede-like situation, leaving many injured.

The ceremony, organised under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme, was held at the sports ground of Brahmanand Mahavidyalaya in Rath town. The chaos erupted after the wedding rituals concluded and snacks were served to attendees. In videos circulating on social media, men, women, children, and even the elderly are seen scrambling, snatching packets of chips and aloo-bada, with some falling over one another in the rush.

Watch the video here:



A groom was even captured running away with a packet of chips, while a young child suffered burns when hot tea spilled over their hand amid the commotion. Eyewitnesses reported that no officials were present at the time to manage the crowd or ensure orderly distribution of food.

Netizens on X, expressed shock and disappointment at the scene. One user wrote, “Think about it, they’re doing this for a packet of chips, what kind of mentality must these people have?” Another remarked, “And this is showing a glimpse of the fourth-largest economy.” Others blamed poverty and unemployment, while some criticised the lack of crowd management at public events.

During the mass wedding, 380 couples married according to Hindu traditions, and the remaining three couples married under the Islamic Nikah tradition. While mass weddings aim to support underprivileged families and reduce financial burdens, the incident highlighted gaps in planning and crowd control at public events.

This bizarre incident in Hamirpur has now gone viral, sparking conversations online about crowd behaviour, resource distribution, and event management in large-scale government-organised ceremonies.

ALSO READ: 6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 2:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hamirpur mass weddingUP mass wedding chaosUP mass wedding viral videoviral video

RELATED News

Who Is Mufti Abdul Qawi? Pakistani Maulvi Stirs Controversy Claiming He Will Convert Aishwarya Rai To Islam As She Will Soon Send Him A Marriage Proposal: ‘Will Name Her…’

Cristiano Ronaldo To Marry Georgina Rodriguez At This 511-Year-Old Venue, Set To Tie Knot On…

Bengali Influencer Sofik SK Posts Fresh Video Following MMS Scandal

6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip

‘Twisted My Arm Hard, I Screamed’ Delhi Woman Faces Horrific Assault During Uber Ride, Rider In Custody

LATEST NEWS

Hong Kong Fire Reason: What Led To Massive Blaze At Wang Fuk Court In Tai Po That Killed 55 People?

How To Remove Lint From Woolen Clothes In 6 Easy Steps

DK Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah: Karnataka Power Struggle For CM Post Decoded

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched In India: See-Through Back Panel And Specification Under This Price Range Will Blow Your Mind (Rough)

Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan: Red Chillies’ Series ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ Sparks Legal Battle Over Cordelia Cruise Case – Explained

Imran Khan Death Reports: Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Aleema Khan Gives Big Update, Says ‘No One Can…’

US Stock Market Today: Thanksgiving 2025 Shuts NYSE And Nasdaq, Black Friday Brings Short Wall Street Trading Session- Check Schedule

How Pollution Fuels India’s Obesity Menace And Diabetes – Based On A New Study

Tomato Prices Spike As Cyclone Damage Triggers Surge; ‘Janata’ Tomatoes Hit Delhi At ₹52/kg As Government Rolls Out Relief Vans

UP Mass Wedding Turns Snack Battle: Guests Scramble For Free Chips And Treats, Netizens Ask ‘What Kind Of Mentality’- Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Mass Wedding Turns Snack Battle: Guests Scramble For Free Chips And Treats, Netizens Ask ‘What Kind Of Mentality’- Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Mass Wedding Turns Snack Battle: Guests Scramble For Free Chips And Treats, Netizens Ask ‘What Kind Of Mentality’- Watch
UP Mass Wedding Turns Snack Battle: Guests Scramble For Free Chips And Treats, Netizens Ask ‘What Kind Of Mentality’- Watch
UP Mass Wedding Turns Snack Battle: Guests Scramble For Free Chips And Treats, Netizens Ask ‘What Kind Of Mentality’- Watch
UP Mass Wedding Turns Snack Battle: Guests Scramble For Free Chips And Treats, Netizens Ask ‘What Kind Of Mentality’- Watch

QUICK LINKS