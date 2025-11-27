UP Mass Wedding Turns Snack Battle: Guests Scramble For Free Chips And Treats, Netizens Ask ‘What Kind Of Mentality’- Watch

A government-sponsored mass wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district descended into chaos on Tuesday as guests rushed to grab free snacks, turning the event into an unexpected frenzy. What was meant to celebrate the union of 383 underprivileged couples quickly turned into a stampede-like situation, leaving many injured.

The ceremony, organised under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme, was held at the sports ground of Brahmanand Mahavidyalaya in Rath town. The chaos erupted after the wedding rituals concluded and snacks were served to attendees. In videos circulating on social media, men, women, children, and even the elderly are seen scrambling, snatching packets of chips and aloo-bada, with some falling over one another in the rush.

A groom was even captured running away with a packet of chips, while a young child suffered burns when hot tea spilled over their hand amid the commotion. Eyewitnesses reported that no officials were present at the time to manage the crowd or ensure orderly distribution of food.

Netizens on X, expressed shock and disappointment at the scene. One user wrote, “Think about it, they’re doing this for a packet of chips, what kind of mentality must these people have?” Another remarked, “And this is showing a glimpse of the fourth-largest economy.” Others blamed poverty and unemployment, while some criticised the lack of crowd management at public events.

During the mass wedding, 380 couples married according to Hindu traditions, and the remaining three couples married under the Islamic Nikah tradition. While mass weddings aim to support underprivileged families and reduce financial burdens, the incident highlighted gaps in planning and crowd control at public events.

This bizarre incident in Hamirpur has now gone viral, sparking conversations online about crowd behaviour, resource distribution, and event management in large-scale government-organised ceremonies.

