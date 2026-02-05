LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ghaziabad 18k gold rate AI-led growth Ajit Doval international coverage cuts bangladesh Epstein files bjp ghaziabad 18k gold rate AI-led growth Ajit Doval international coverage cuts bangladesh Epstein files bjp ghaziabad 18k gold rate AI-led growth Ajit Doval international coverage cuts bangladesh Epstein files bjp ghaziabad 18k gold rate AI-led growth Ajit Doval international coverage cuts bangladesh Epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ghaziabad 18k gold rate AI-led growth Ajit Doval international coverage cuts bangladesh Epstein files bjp ghaziabad 18k gold rate AI-led growth Ajit Doval international coverage cuts bangladesh Epstein files bjp ghaziabad 18k gold rate AI-led growth Ajit Doval international coverage cuts bangladesh Epstein files bjp ghaziabad 18k gold rate AI-led growth Ajit Doval international coverage cuts bangladesh Epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

Valentine Week 2026 is here. Check the complete list of important dates, meanings, and traditions from Rose Day to Valentine’s Day, and know how couples celebrate each day of love.

Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: February 5, 2026 12:01:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

Valentine Week 2026 Dates

Valentine Week isn’t just about one day of love. It’s a full week packed with emotions, gestures, and small rituals that couples swear by. From sweet beginnings to dramatic finales, here’s how the week unfolds.

  • Rose Day- February 

Couples exchange roses to express feelings without words. Red roses symbolise love, while yellow and pink reflect friendship and admiration. Many people use this day to confess crushes subtly.

  • Propose Day- February 8

A day dedicated to confessions and proposals. Couples take the next step by expressing commitment. Popular for heartfelt messages, rings, and surprise setups.

You Might Be Interested In

  • Chocolate Day- February 9

Gifting chocolates as a symbol of sweetness in relationships. Couples exchange handmade or premium chocolates. Often used to smooth over small fights or misunderstandings.

  • Teddy Day- February 10

Soft toys are gifted as comfort symbols. Teddy bears represent care, warmth, and emotional security. Many keep them as long-term memory tokens. 

  • Promise Day- February 11

Partners make emotional promises for the future. Focuses on trust, loyalty, and long-term bonding. Often celebrated with handwritten notes or messages.

  • Hug Day- February 12

Physical affection takes center stage. Hugs are seen as stress-relievers and bonding gestures. Celebrated quietly by couples who value intimacy.

  • Kiss Day- February 13

Symbolises emotional and physical closeness. Marks the build-up to Valentine’s Day. Popularly celebrated with private moments and romantic gestures. 

  • Valentine’s Day- February 14

The main day of love and romance. Couples exchange gifts, go on dates, or plan surprises. Also celebrated as self-love day by singles. 

Disclaimer: Valentine Week traditions and rituals may vary across cultures, relationships, and personal preferences. Participation is entirely individual, and there is no obligation to follow any specific practice.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 12:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chocolate Day 2026happy valentine daylove week celebrationsPropose Day 2026Rose Day 2026Valentine Week 2026Valentine Week calendarValentine week datesValentine Week meaningValentine Week traditions

RELATED News

Alina Amir’s Obscene MMS Controversy: How Old Is Pakistani Social Media Star Whose 5-Minute Video Has Gone Viral? Check Latest Photos

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says ‘The Video Is…’

Mathira Khan Viral MMS: Pakistani Actress Trends Online Again After Alina Amir’s Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip — But Why?

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Man Spends 20 Years In Jail For Fake Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals; Internet Reacts ‘No Money, No Power, No Justice’

Where Is Kanwal Aftab After MMS Scandal? Pakistani influencer With More Than 4 Million Followers Was Caught In A Viral Video Leak Series Following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan

LATEST NEWS

Is Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Delhi’s Viral Vada Pav Girl Dating Someone? Who Is The Man Seen With Her In Reels As Her Husband Responds To Cheating Allegations; Here’s What We Know

Zero Trust Security: Why It’s the Future of Cyber Defense

Adani Energy Solutions Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms

Fractal Analytics IPO Countdown: Launch February 9, With GMP Of Over ₹1,000; Here’s The Price Band, Listing Date And Details

Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

After Arijit Singh Quits Playback Singing, Indian Idol 1 Winner Abhijeet Sawant Makes Shocking Claim On Singers’ “Exploitation”

K J Somaiya Institute of Management Recognised by CSRI for Advancing India’s Sports Education Ecosystem

Bharat Taxi Goes LIVE To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido – Step-By-Step Guide To Download The APP

Jashn Realty Announces Rs. 3,200 Crore Strategic Investment Plan and Accelerated Delivery Focus at Lucknow Press Conference

UGC NET December Result 2025 Out, Know Highest Cut-offs, Qualification Statistics, Category Wise Results And More

Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner
Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner
Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner
Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

QUICK LINKS