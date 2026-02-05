Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

Valentine Week 2026 Dates
Valentine Week isn’t just about one day of love. It’s a full week packed with emotions, gestures, and small rituals that couples swear by. From sweet beginnings to dramatic finales, here’s how the week unfolds.
Rose Day- February
Couples exchange roses to express feelings without words. Red roses symbolise love, while yellow and pink reflect friendship and admiration. Many people use this day to confess crushes subtly.
Propose Day- February 8
A day dedicated to confessions and proposals. Couples take the next step by expressing commitment. Popular for heartfelt messages, rings, and surprise setups.
Chocolate Day- February 9
Gifting chocolates as a symbol of sweetness in relationships. Couples exchange handmade or premium chocolates. Often used to smooth over small fights or misunderstandings.
Teddy Day- February 10
Soft toys are gifted as comfort symbols. Teddy bears represent care, warmth, and emotional security. Many keep them as long-term memory tokens.
Promise Day- February 11
Partners make emotional promises for the future. Focuses on trust, loyalty, and long-term bonding. Often celebrated with handwritten notes or messages.
Hug Day- February 12
Physical affection takes center stage. Hugs are seen as stress-relievers and bonding gestures. Celebrated quietly by couples who value intimacy.
Kiss Day- February 13
Symbolises emotional and physical closeness. Marks the build-up to Valentine’s Day. Popularly celebrated with private moments and romantic gestures.
Valentine’s Day- February 14
The main day of love and romance. Couples exchange gifts, go on dates, or plan surprises. Also celebrated as self-love day by singles.
Disclaimer: Valentine Week traditions and rituals may vary across cultures, relationships, and personal preferences. Participation is entirely individual, and there is no obligation to follow any specific practice.
