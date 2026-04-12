Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: When Is Ekadashi 13 or 14 April? Correct Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Vrat Katha, and More

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Varuthini Ekadashi, which falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakh month, is a highly sacred fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Observing this vrat is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and inner peace. In Hinduism, both Ekadashis observed each month are important, but Varuthini Ekadashi is especially known for removing sins and bringing good fortune. In April 2026, Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 offers a special spiritual occasion for devotees. On this day people wake up early, take a holy bath, and take a vow to fast. They worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Tulsi with proper rituals and devotion. It is believed that keeping the Ekadashi fast removes negativity and brings positivity and prosperity into the home.

When Is Varuthini Ekadashi in April 2026?

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on Monday, April 13th. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi date of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Vaishakha begins at 1:16 am on April 13th and continues till 1:08 am on April 14th. This auspicious Ekasashi is dedicated to the Varaha incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi Date Begins: April 13, 2026, at 01:16 am (midnight of April 12-13).

Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi Date Ends: April 14, 2026, at 01:08 am (midnight of April 13-14).

Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi Fasting Day: April 13, 2026, Monday.

Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi Parana Time: April 14, 2026, between 05:57 am and 10:18 am.

Why is Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Special?

According to religious beliefs, observing Varuthini Ekadashi fast reduces one’s sins. It is said that its rewards are equivalent to thousands of years of penance. This fast is believed to bring happiness, peace, and propserity to life.

How to do Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat?

Devotees are advised to wake up early in the morning.

Take a bath

Worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Tulsi.

After this, take a vow to fast the whole day by holding water and flowers in hand and spend it in devotion.

Devotees can eat fruits in Varuthini Ekadashi vrat, or some can also opt for a waterless fast.

What Type of Diya (earthern lamp) Should be Lit on Varuthini Ekadashi?

According to religious beliefs, devotees should light a ghee diya (earthen lamp) on Varuthini Ekadashi as it is considered to be highly auspicious. Lighting the diya in front of Lord Vishnu during puja symbolizes the removal of darkness and negativity from one’s life and invites divine blessings. It is believed that this simple ritual helps bring peace, prosperity, and positive energy into the home.

Devotees usually light the diya in the morning and evening while offering prayers, chanting mantras, and performing aarti.

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Varuthini Ekadashi is linked to King Mandata, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. This sacred fast is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakh month and is believed to free a person from all sins.

According to mythology, prachin samay mein Raja Mandata Narmada nadi ke kinare rajya karte the. Ve bahut daanveer aur tapasvi raja the.

Ek din jab ve jungle mein akela baith kar Bhagwan Vishnu ki tapasya kar rahe the, tabhi ek jangli bhalu ne unpar hamla kar diya. Bhalu ne unke pair ko apne muh mein pakad liya aur unhe ghaseet kar jungle ke andar le gaya.

Itni peeda ke baad bhi raja ne na to krodh kiya aur na hi hinsa ka sahara liya. Unhone mann hi mann Bhagwan Vishnu ko yaad kiya aur apni raksha ke liye prarthana ki. Unki pukar sunkar Bhagwan Vishnu prakat hue aur apne Sudarshan Chakra se bhalu ka vadh karke raja ki jaan bachai.

Lekin bhalu ke hamle se raja ka pair buri tarah se chotil ho gaya tha. Tab Bhagwan Vishnu ne unhe santvana dete hue kaha ki yeh unke pichhle janm ke karmon ka phal hai. Unhone raja ko Mathura jaakar apne Varaha roop ki pooja karne aur Varuthini Ekadashi ka vrat rakhne ki salah di.

Raja Mandata ne poori shraddha ke saath Bhagwan ki baat maani aur vrat rakha. Is vrat ke prabhav se ve phir se swasth aur sundar sharir wale ho gaye. Ant mein unhe swarg lok ki prapti hui.