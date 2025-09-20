LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Visitors Climb Over Each Other To Carve Names On Humayun’s Tomb Walls, Igniting Outrage And Shock

Visitors Climb Over Each Other To Carve Names On Humayun’s Tomb Walls, Igniting Outrage And Shock

Visitors are defacing Humayun’s Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage site, by climbing and scratching names on delicate sandstone and marble walls. This vandalism damages cultural heritage, stresses ASI restoration efforts, and calls for public awareness and accountability.

Visitors Vandalize Humayun’s Tomb, Carving Names on Historic Walls (Pc: Reddit)
Visitors Vandalize Humayun’s Tomb, Carving Names on Historic Walls (Pc: Reddit)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 20, 2025 12:59:52 IST

One of the most troubling new threats facing the Tomb of the legendary Humayun, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the masterpiece of Mughal architecture, is a very disturbing community blackboard on its ancient walls. It is a worrying trend of the recent news and images that are viral on the social media, which report people climbing on top of one another to grave their names, initials, and messages on the stone surfaces (delicate sandstone and marble).

Not only is this vandalism the lack of respect for a historic monument but it is a disrespectful outrage to the cultural heritage where we all belong. This comes as quite disappointing since the monument that was once a precursor of the Taj Mahal as well as the symbol of the rich Indian heritage is vandalized by the people who should be the very guardians of it.

They’re Literally Treating Humayun’s Tomb Like a Blackboard 😡[OC]
byu/dev_xoxo_ inIndianCivicFails



The Cost of Defacement

This alarming trend of scratching names and carving messages into the walls of Humayun’s Tomb highlights a significant issue in the preservation of our historical monuments. The very act of carving into these ancient surfaces causes irreversible damage. The soft sandstone and intricate marble inlays are not meant to withstand such abrasion. Each scratch and etch mark permanently mar the aesthetic and historical integrity of the structure.

The price of restoration is enormous, so it takes special conservation work to reverse the damage, and in most instances the original surface can never be completely restored. This brings an amazing burden to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that is already working on several sites in the country with scarce resources.

A Call for Public Accountability

The increase in the vandalism of the Humayun Tomb requires the government and the individuals to provide powerful actions to respond to the situation. Although the ASI is able to implement more surveillance and place more security agents on the ground, the final answer is in the awareness of people and a sense of responsibility. Harsh penalties on defacement and campaigns of educating the society may contribute to making people avoid such actions.

It is also important to bring a greater appreciation of such historical sites not only as a tourist attraction site, but also as a place of worship where we can revisit our history. Their preservation is a community responsibility, and visitors should realize that their names inscribed on a wall are not what can make them immortal but are simply used to ruin the history of an entire nation.

Also Read: Delhi Man’s ‘Dream’ Encounter With Korean Women At India Gate Goes Viral, Internet Reacts Hilariously

Tags: Humayun TombUNESCO heritagevandalism

RELATED News

Bizarre Incident On Cam: Gujarat Woman Cries, Sits In The Middle Of A Road For Hours To Protest For Getting Only Four Golgappas Instead Of Six In Rs.20
Delhi Man’s ‘Dream’ Encounter With Korean Women At India Gate Goes Viral, Internet Reacts Hilariously
Unbelievable Hack! Man Turns iPhone 12 Into iPhone 17 Pro Max With This Simple Trick, Leaves Internet Stunned
Horrifying Crime Captured On Cam: Argument Turns Into Assault As Man Slits Wife’s Throat In Public, Tries To Flee But…
Watch: Forced To Drink Urine, Wash Shoes: Uttarakhand Man Alleges Police Torture In Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Lorde's Ultrasound World Tour: Full setlist from the 2025 Austin kickoff revealed
From Emerging Developer to Fastest-Growing Brand: Bhumika Realty Shines with Dual Honours at Realty+ Awards 2025
Hockey India announces Indian Junior Women's Squad for Australia Tour
How Gen Z Is Reinventing Long-Distance Love: Dating App Reveals Surprising New Rules And Relationship Trends
Why Melania Trump, Donald Trump’s Wife, Never Steps Out Without Her Massive Hat, Secret Revealed
Zubeen Garg’s Final Moments Revealed In His Last Video: Iconic Assamese Singer Jumped Into The Water Without A…
Livguard Reinforces Its Leadership in Home Inverter Solutions for Reliable Power Backup
New Austrian tunnelling method achieves milestone breakthrough in BKC-Shillphata undersea tunnel project
Visitors Climb Over Each Other To Carve Names On Humayun’s Tomb Walls, Igniting Outrage And Shock
Putin Shows Trump Who’s Boss, Russia Sends Warplanes Into NATO Airspace, EU Leaders Alarmed
Visitors Climb Over Each Other To Carve Names On Humayun’s Tomb Walls, Igniting Outrage And Shock

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Visitors Climb Over Each Other To Carve Names On Humayun’s Tomb Walls, Igniting Outrage And Shock

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Visitors Climb Over Each Other To Carve Names On Humayun’s Tomb Walls, Igniting Outrage And Shock
Visitors Climb Over Each Other To Carve Names On Humayun’s Tomb Walls, Igniting Outrage And Shock
Visitors Climb Over Each Other To Carve Names On Humayun’s Tomb Walls, Igniting Outrage And Shock
Visitors Climb Over Each Other To Carve Names On Humayun’s Tomb Walls, Igniting Outrage And Shock

QUICK LINKS