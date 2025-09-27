Watch: Foreigner Shares Video Of Indian Man Littering At Wagah Attari Border, Netizens React ‘Such A Shame’

A Video clip posted by a foreign visitor at Wagah Attari border has taken social media by storm, triggering widespread argument over civic conduct in public places. The video uploaded on Instagram by Ameana Finds is of an Indian citizen carelessly dropping an ice cream wrapper on the floor while sitting close to the ceremonial ground.

Labeled, “Why are some people like this?,” the clip has already attracted over 1.8 million views, reflecting anxieties over littering and public sanitation in India.

Social Media Reacts

The post immediately received responses from users of social media. Most expressed embarrassment and disappointment at the absence of civic sensibility shown in front of foreign visitors. One user said, “It is so embarrassing to see our fellow citizens do this in front of foreign visitors.”

Watch here:







But some users came in defence of the common people, stating, “Not all are like this. Most Indians are civic-minded, so do not judge the entire country by an individual’s actions.” Others also pointed out that littering is a universal problem and not just an Indian one.

There were also more critical and sarcastic responses, such as, “Is it part of their culture?” and “Well, it’s India what were you expecting?” Another respondent commented, “Yes, it’s part of their culture… they are taught that someone is paid to clean, so why clean for free?”

The Wagah Attari Border and Public Cleanliness

The Wagah Attari border, famous for its daily flag-lowering ceremony, sees thousands of visitors from India and overseas. Although the location is a source of national pride, this incident points towards the time-consuming task of keeping public places clean. The viral video reminds citizens as well as tourists to maintain civic sense and keep public places clean.

