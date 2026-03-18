The end of the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, and many people will be looking at the evening sky in Saudi Arabia tonight in hopes of seeing the Shawwal crescent moon. When the crescent moon is sighted on March 18, 2023 (located outside Saudi Arabia), it will determine when Eid-ul-Fitr can take place in Saudi Arabia.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called upon citizens of Saudi Arabia to keep watch this evening for the crescent moon. As such, many people are filled with excitement about the possibility of seeing the crescent moon because its sighting will determine whether or not Eid will take place one day earlier, with the potential for other countries around the world (including India) to also have Eid occur one day earlier.

If Eid Moon Is Seen

If the crescent moon is positively identified through visual observations tonight, then Eid will occur in Saudi Arabia on March 19, 2023, thereby becoming the official day upon which Eid is celebrated in other Gulf States. Conversely, if the crescent moon cannot be confirmed tonight, Eid will occur in Saudi Arabia on March 20, 2023, after an additional full month of Ramadan completes.

If Eid Moon Is Not Seen

Tonight’s sighting of the moon will have an effect on the way that people in India observe and celebrate Eid. Traditionally, people in India celebrate Eid a day after Saudi Arabia because of the geographical distance and practices of moonsighting locally. Therefore, if Saudi Arabia sees the moon on March 19, it is expected that India will see it on March 20. However, if the moon is not seen tonight and Saudi Arabia sees it on March 20, then India will likely see it on March 21.

Indian clerics are already preparing for both situations. Some have even suggested that it’s likely there will not be a chance to see the moon on March 18 making Eid be celebrated a day later.

Religious Significance of Eid Moon

This is consistent with the tradition itself that there is no way to know in advance because the Islamic calendar is tied to the lunar cycle, so you have to wait for the physical sighting of the crescent to occur. It makes this moment deeply spiritual and something that far many people will look forward to.

For millions of people, what happens tonight is not just astronomy, but is emotion, faith and celebration. Chand Raat will be the first night to print the moon, and it is always a time of joy, shopping, prayer and preparing for Eid.

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