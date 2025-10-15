Who Is Sufiyan Allahabadi? Muslim Man From Prayagraj Prays For Vrindavan Sant Premanand Ji Maharaj

As Prayagraj-based Muslim Sufiyan Allahabadi prayed for the speedy recovery of revered Hindu saint Sant Premanand ji Maharaj of Vrindavan. The short but impactful video of the entire episode went viral within no time of 1 minute and 20 seconds, marking this as a dignified moment for unity.

Sufiyan was on pilgrimage in the holy city of Medina in Saudi Arabia when he recorded this video while holding the photo of Premanand ji Maharaj on his mobile phone.

Addressing the camera humbly, he stated that on hearing that the saint was not well, he thought he should pray for him from one of the holiest places of Islam. His heartfelt message was that being a good and true human being is far more important than the distinction of Hindu or Muslim-a message that has found resonance with millions.

Prayagraj to Medina: A Bridge of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb

Sufiyan Allahabadi states: “I am from the city of Prayagraj where the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati is located- an area steeped in the tradition of a composite Hindu-Muslim culture or Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.

As he stood with the sacred mosque clear in the background, he raised his hands in a traditional dua, praying to Allah for health and wellness for the saint. He stressed that nationality and humanity mattered more than religious differences and said, “We are from India and we admire him.







He is a true and good human being. “This unprompted public act is now gaining popularity on social media as an emblem of the nation’s spiritual and cultural synthesis.

Premanand ji Maharaj’s Universal Appeal

Sant Premanand ji Maharaj, whose birth name was Aniruddh Kumar Pandey and hails from Kanpur, is a significant Hindu spiritual guru in the Radhavallabhi Sampradaya of Vrindavan. He preaches love, humility, and surrender for the divinity and so has earned a worldwide following that includes many celebrities.

The saint, for some time now, has suffered greatly from a serious kidney illness and requires regular dialysis which has become a source of concern for his innumerable devotees.

A prayer by Sufiyan Allahabadi from Medina shows how immeasurably and transcending the saint commands admiration, thus proving that the virtues of devotion and respect are universal human qualities and not restricted boundaries of religions.

