Home > Offbeat > Who Is Treating Premanand Maharaj ji? Meet Vrindavan Saint's Trusted Doctor, Dr. Ashish Sharma

Meet Premanand Maharaj Ji's Doctor, Dr. Ashish Sharma: Spiritual Guru Sant Premanand Maharaj Ji battles PKD and kidney failure under the care of top nephrologist Dr. Ashish Sharma at CIMS. With weekly dialysis and expert treatment, his strength and teachings continue to inspire devotees worldwide.

Premanand Maharaj Ji Under Expert Renal Care of Dr. Ashish Sharma in Vrindavan (Pc: X/Youtube)
Premanand Maharaj Ji Under Expert Renal Care of Dr. Ashish Sharma in Vrindavan (Pc: X/Youtube)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 15, 2025 16:45:44 IST

Premanand Maharaj ji’s Doctor: Vrindavan sant, Premanand Maharaj who is famous among his devotees and followers for his saatsangs, bhaktis teachings that lead people to the way of spirituality, simplicity and devotion.

The much-revered spiritual Guru of Vrindavan, Sant Premanand Maharaj Ji, is under strict medical surveillance for his old-age ailments, namely Polycystic who-is-treating-him-premanand-maharaj-ji-meet-vrindavan-saints-trusted-doctor-dr-ashish-sharma-check-latest-health-news-and-updatesase (PKD) and kidney failure. The saint is well known for giving meaningful discourses on bhakti and simple living and has been going in for dialysis every week. 

They say his treatment is in the able hands of his nephrologist, a very competent Dr. Ashish Sharma, who returned to his roots in Braj Bhoomi with a spirit to serve the community.

Who is Dr. Ashish Sharma

Dr. Ashish Sharma’s medical career has witnessed great international exposure and specialization in kidney diseases. After pursuing his medical education, including an MBBS and DNB, from institutions like Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, he specializes mostly in the crucial fields of Nephrology and Renal Transplant Medicine. 

He has over ten years of professional experience with additional fellowships, such as the International Renal Research Institute in Vicenza, Italy. All this experience has well-established him as one of the frontrunners in reliable renal care.

Nephrology and Dialysis Dedication

The relationship that exists between the saint and the doctor differs from the one normally seen between a patient and the physician. Dr. Ashish Sharma, the Head and Director of the Nephrology Department at the City Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), is said to be on call so that the saint’s critical dialysis needs can be met without delay. Premanand Maharaj Ji is a sufferer of PKD, a genetic illness leading to the slow formation of cysts in the kidneys and ending up in the loss of functioning of the kidneys.

The doctor demonstrates a fine combination of professional obligation and personal devotion to the Vrindavan saint; the treatment given by him is life-sustaining for one condition that the Maharaj has been struggling with for quite a long time. Nevertheless, Premanand Maharaj Ji continues to inspire thousands across the globe with his spiritual teachings, even in the face of grave afflictions.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 4:44 PM IST
