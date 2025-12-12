6 Underwater Animal Who Hold Their Breath Longer Than You Can Imagine: Number 3 Is Insane

LIVE TV
Some animals have evolved extraordinary abilities that let them survive deep underwater for long periods without breathing. From massive whales to agile bird these creatures use unique biological adaptations to store oxygen, slow their metabolism and dive to extreme depths. Here are the top 6 animals that can hold their breath the longest underwater:

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 12, 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Cuvier’s Beaked Whale
1/7

Cuvier’s Beaked Whale

This deep diving whale holds the world record for the longest breath. It can stay underwater for over 3 hours allowing it to dive thousands of feet below the surface in search of squid.

Sperm Whale
2/7

Sperm Whale

Sperm Whale is Known for its giant size and deep sea hunting skills. The sperm whale can hold its breath for about 90 minutes while diving to extreme depths to catch prey.

Leatherback Sea Turtle
3/7

Leatherback Sea Turtle

The largest turtle species can hold its breath for up to 85 minutes. Its slow metabolism helps it conserve oxygen during long dives in cold waters.

Elephant Seal
4/7

Elephant Seal

Elephant seals are incredible divers. They can stay underwater for up to 2 hours using slow heart rates and oxygen saving techniques to survive deep ocean hunts.

Sea Cows (Dugongs & Manatees)
5/7

Sea Cows (Dugongs & Manatees)

These gentle marine mammals can hold their breath for 15–20 minutes while feeding underwater. They rise occasionally for air but spend most of their life submerged.

Penguins (Emperor Penguin)
6/7

Penguins (Emperor Penguin)

The emperor penguin, the deepest diving bird can stay underwater for 20–30 minutes. It uses stored oxygen and a unique blood system to survive extreme Antarctic dives.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

