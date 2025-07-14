LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith

7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith

Discover how seven nations proudly display crescent moons and stars on their flags, weaving stories of Islamic identity, cultural pride, unity, and historical legacy.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith - Gallery Image
1/7

Malaysia

Malaysia's flag bears a yellow crescent moon and 14-point star on a blue canton symbolizing Islam and state unity against red and white stripes.

7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith - Gallery Image
2/7

Turkey

Turkey's strong red flag bears a white crescent moon and star, rooted in Ottoman tradition, symbolizing Islam, Turkish nationalism, and centuries of national pride.

7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith - Gallery Image
3/7

Pakistan

Pakistan's green flag bears a five-pointed star and white crescent moon symbolizing progress and light. The flag represents the Islamic origin of the country with white stripes to be kept aside for minorities.

7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith - Gallery Image
4/7

Tunisia

Tunisia has a sharp red field with white circle inside that contains a five-pointed star enclosed by a red crescent symbolizing unity, modernity, and Islam.

7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith - Gallery Image
5/7

Libya

Libya's flag is a tricolor red-black-green with a white crescent and star in the middle. Symbols symbolize Islam, while colors honor regional heritage and sovereignty.

7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith - Gallery Image
6/7

Maldives

Maldives' flag consists of a green rectangle upon which is set a white crescent on a red border. Islam is symbolized by the crescent, green for prosperity, and red symbolizes the blood of patriotic heroes.

7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith - Gallery Image
7/7

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's tricolor national flag—blue, red, green—is augmented by a white crescent and an eight-pointed star, representing Turkic heritage, progress, Islam, and the unity of Azerbaijani people.

This list is for general informational purposes, drawing from publicly available sources on national flags and symbols. Flag designs and meanings belong to respective nations.

7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?