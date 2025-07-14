- Home>
- Photos»
- 7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith
7 Countries with Crescent Moon and Stars on Their Flags: Symbols of Heritage and Faith
Discover how seven nations proudly display crescent moons and stars on their flags, weaving stories of Islamic identity, cultural pride, unity, and historical legacy.
Malaysia
Malaysia's flag bears a yellow crescent moon and 14-point star on a blue canton symbolizing Islam and state unity against red and white stripes.
Turkey
Turkey's strong red flag bears a white crescent moon and star, rooted in Ottoman tradition, symbolizing Islam, Turkish nationalism, and centuries of national pride.
Pakistan
Pakistan's green flag bears a five-pointed star and white crescent moon symbolizing progress and light. The flag represents the Islamic origin of the country with white stripes to be kept aside for minorities.
Tunisia
Tunisia has a sharp red field with white circle inside that contains a five-pointed star enclosed by a red crescent symbolizing unity, modernity, and Islam.
Libya
Libya's flag is a tricolor red-black-green with a white crescent and star in the middle. Symbols symbolize Islam, while colors honor regional heritage and sovereignty.
Maldives
Maldives' flag consists of a green rectangle upon which is set a white crescent on a red border. Islam is symbolized by the crescent, green for prosperity, and red symbolizes the blood of patriotic heroes.
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's tricolor national flag—blue, red, green—is augmented by a white crescent and an eight-pointed star, representing Turkic heritage, progress, Islam, and the unity of Azerbaijani people.
This list is for general informational purposes, drawing from publicly available sources on national flags and symbols. Flag designs and meanings belong to respective nations.