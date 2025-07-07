7 Pakistani Celebrities Whose Social Media Accounts Have Been Blocked in India Post-Kashmir Attack

- Home>
Following the Pahalgam terror attack and rising diplomatic tensions, several Pakistani actors and cricketers saw their social media accounts especially Instagram blocked for Indian users. From Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi to Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir, this digital crackdown reflects a broader cultural and political freeze between the two countries. Here’s a look at 7 well-known Pakistani personalities impacted by the ban.
Babar Azam
Pakistan's cricket captain Babar Azam had his Instagram account blocked for Indian users. This came after the Pahalgam terror attack, as part of a digital crackdown. Indian fans trying to view his profile were shown a legal compliance message. The ban impacted his massive fan base in India.
Mohammad Rizwan
Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s Instagram was also restricted in India. His account went dark around the same time as Babar's, reportedly for national security concerns. Rizwan is one of Pakistan’s most-followed sports personalities, and the block drew significant attention online.
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Star pacer Shaheen Afridi joined the list of cricketers whose accounts were blocked in India. The move came in the wake of Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistani profiles post the Pahalgam incident. His presence on Indian timelines vanished overnight.
Shahid Afridi
Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi had both his Instagram and YouTube blocked in India. While his YouTube channel was later restored, Instagram remained restricted. Known for his controversial statements on India, Afridi’s ban was not entirely unexpected.
Wasim Akram
Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram also found his Instagram account blocked in India. Fans were surprised as Akram has mostly stayed neutral and respected on both sides. His ban showed the blanket nature of the restriction post-Kashmir tensions.
Hania Aamir
Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s Instagram was among the first celebrity accounts blocked in India. Known for her strong fan base among Indian youth, the ban came as a shock. Users trying to access her page were met with a message citing legal reasons.
Mahira Khan
Superstar Mahira Khan, who once starred in Raees with Shah Rukh Khan, had her Instagram blocked in India too. Despite her prior Bollywood connection, her content was restricted as part of the wider ban. The move symbolized the current cultural freeze between the two nations.