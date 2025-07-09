- Home>
8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide
India is home to a diverse range of deer species, each thriving in different habitats across the country. These majestic animals can be spotted in various national parks and wildlife reserves, showcasing India’s rich natural heritage.
Chital
They are known for having white spots on a reddish coat, commonly seen in National parks like Jim Corbett and Bandipur.
Sambar deer
These large, rugged deer with shaggy coats are found in dense forests like Ranthambore, where they prefer shaded areas.
Bara Singha
It have distinctive antlers with multiple times and thrive in marshy grasslands like Kanha National Park.
Chinkara
These deer are graceful and swift, inhabit dry, open scrublands such as those in Rajasthan's Desert National Park and Haryana's forests.
Barking deer
They are small and elusive, and get their name from their sharp alarm call. They are mostly found in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh.
Hangul
This rare stag is native to the dense forests in Jammu and Kashmir, known for its striking antlers and shy nature.
Chaudhuri's deer
They are known as brow-antlered deer, found in Assam's Manas National Park and Kaziranga, favoring dense riverine forests.
Indian Muntjac
A small deer, spotted in the forests of Northeast India and parts of the Western Ghats, hidden among thick undergrowth.
