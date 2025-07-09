LIVE TV
  • 8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide

8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide

India is home to a diverse range of deer species, each thriving in different habitats across the country. These majestic animals can be spotted in various national parks and wildlife reserves, showcasing India’s rich natural heritage.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide - Gallery Image
1/8

Chital

They are known for having white spots on a reddish coat, commonly seen in National parks like Jim Corbett and Bandipur.

8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide - Gallery Image
2/8

Sambar deer

These large, rugged deer with shaggy coats are found in dense forests like Ranthambore, where they prefer shaded areas.

8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide - Gallery Image
3/8

Bara Singha

It have distinctive antlers with multiple times and thrive in marshy grasslands like Kanha National Park.

8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide - Gallery Image
4/8

Chinkara

These deer are graceful and swift, inhabit dry, open scrublands such as those in Rajasthan's Desert National Park and Haryana's forests.

8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide - Gallery Image
5/8

Barking deer

They are small and elusive, and get their name from their sharp alarm call. They are mostly found in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh.

8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide - Gallery Image
6/8

Hangul

This rare stag is native to the dense forests in Jammu and Kashmir, known for its striking antlers and shy nature.

8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide - Gallery Image
7/8

Chaudhuri's deer

They are known as brow-antlered deer, found in Assam's Manas National Park and Kaziranga, favoring dense riverine forests.

8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide - Gallery Image
8/8

Indian Muntjac

A small deer, spotted in the forests of Northeast India and parts of the Western Ghats, hidden among thick undergrowth.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for informational purposes only.

8 Majestic Deer Species and Their Prime Habitats In India: A wildlife Enthusiast’s Guide - Gallery Image

