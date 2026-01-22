Aamir Khan Dating 14 Year Younger Gauri Spratt at Age 60: Shocking Affairs, Past Marriages Secrets & Personal Life Exposed
Aamir Khan is one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. Known for his disciplined work ethic and selective film choices he has maintained a largely private personal life. However his relationships marriages and rumored affairs have often remained a topic of public discussion.
Jessica Hines (Confirmed Ex-Girlfriend)
Jessica Hines is a British woman with whom Aamir Khan had a confirmed relationship during the late nineteen nineties. Aamir Khan publicly acknowledged this relationship years later. The two have a son named Jaan. This relationship gained significant attention due to its timing during his first marriage.
Fatima Sana Shaikh (Rumored Girlfriend)
Aamir Khan was rumored to be in a relationship with actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who worked with him in the films Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan. Both individuals denied the dating rumors and no official confirmation was ever made.
Reena Dutta (First Wife)
Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in the year 1986. The couple has 2 children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They got divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage due to personal differences and emotional distance that developed over time.
Kiran Rao (Second Wife)
Aamir Khan married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple welcomed a son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy. After 16 years of marriage they announced their separation in 2021 as Kiran Rao stated she needed personal space and independence for her own growth. They continue to co parent their child and maintain a professional working relationship.
Gauri Spratt (Living Relationship)
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are currently living together in a new Mumbai home and Aamir has publicly stated that he is already married to her in his heart while confirming the relationship is serious though no legal marriage has been announced yet
