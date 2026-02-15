Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Is Surya Grahan on February 17? Check Date, Time, Where To Watch In India, ‘Ring of Fire’ Set to Change THIS Zodiac Sign In Love, Money
Solar eclipse of February 17, 2026: Skywatchers, mark your calendars, the much-anticipated Solar Eclipse 2026 is set to dazzle parts of the world with a stunning “Ring of Fire” effect- a rare celestial event where the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving a bright and fiery ring visible around the edges. Here’s everything you need to know about the Solar Eclipse date, timings, visibility in India, and essential safety precautions for SuryaGrahan.
Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Date
In 2026, skywatchers will witness two major solar eclipses:
The first will be an Annual Solar Eclipse on February 17, 2026, popularly known as the “Ring of Fire.”
A total Solar Eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026, during which the Moon will completely block the Sun in certain regions.
Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Time
Every Solar Eclipse 2026 follows a specific timeline, and the precise timings vary based on where you are located on Earth.
Where to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse 2026 In India?
Annular Solar Eclipse 2026, including the much-anticipated “Ring of Fire” annular eclipse, will not be visible from India. The path of visibility does not pass over the Indian subcontinent, meaning skywatchers in the country will not be able to witness the phenomenon directly.
Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Zodiac Sign
The solar eclipse on February 17 will take place in the Dhanishta constellation within Aquarius. At the time of the eclipse, the Sun will be positioned in Aquarius and will move into the fourth quarter of Dhanishta. During this celestial event, Rahu, Mercury, Venus and the Moon will also align in Aquarius alongside the Sun. Astrologically, the conjunction of Rahu and the Sun in Aquarius will create the eclipse formation — a combination traditionally viewed as inauspicious.