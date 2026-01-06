LIVE TV
  Ayesha Khan SHOCKING Details Revealed: Age, Net Worth, Controversies, Relationships & Latest News

Ayesha Khan SHOCKING Details Revealed: Age, Net Worth, Controversies, Relationships & Latest News

Ayesha Khan has been in the spotlight for years due to her remarkable career, personal life and occasional controversies. Fans are eager to know more about her age, net worth, relationships and the latest happenings. Here’s everything you need to know in one comprehensive guide.

Published: January 6, 2026
Age and Education
Ayesha Khan SHOCKING Details Revealed: Age, Net Worth, Controversies, Relationships & Latest News

Age and Education

Ayesha Khan is a young Indian television actress who gained nationwide recognition after her appearance on Bigg Boss 17. She was born on September 13 2002. As of now she is 22 years old. She spent a significant part of her childhood living in Abu Dhabi and Canada where she completed her early schooling.

Net Worth
Net Worth

Ayesha Khan has an estimated net worth ranging between ₹4 crore and ₹6 crore as of 2026. Her income mainly comes from acting projects reality television appearances and brand endorsements.

Controversies
Controversies

Munawar Faruqui Allegations: During Bigg Boss 17 Ayesha Khan entered as a wild card and accused Munawar Faruqui of two timing while claiming he proposed marriage to another woman during their emotional relationship. The confrontation drew widespread media attention.
Online Harassment: Khan has been vocal about facing online harassment and receiving vulgar messages on social media. She has shared screenshots of abusive messages to highlight the issue of cyberbullying and question societal norms.
Political Backlash: In April 2025, she faced severe online backlash after reportedly "liking" a controversial Instagram post about Kashmir which led to some netizens calling for a ban on her from Indian projects.

Relationships
Relationships

Ayesha Khan is unmarried and prefers to keep her personal life private. Her most discussed relationship was with Munawar Faruqui which became a major topic during her time on Bigg Boss 17.

Latest News and Projects
Latest News and Projects

Ayesha Khan gained major attention after her dance number Shararat from the 2025 film Dhurandhar crossed 100 million views on YouTube. She played a police officer in the 2025 Hindi film Jaat alongside Sunny Deol and appeared in Kapil Sharma’s comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. She also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in 2024. Ayesha actively speaks against online toxicity and promotes self acceptance through her public platform.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All images are sourced from publicly available platforms. We do not claim ownership of the photos.

