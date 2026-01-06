Ayesha Khan SHOCKING Details Revealed: Age, Net Worth, Controversies, Relationships & Latest News

Controversies

Munawar Faruqui Allegations: During Bigg Boss 17 Ayesha Khan entered as a wild card and accused Munawar Faruqui of two timing while claiming he proposed marriage to another woman during their emotional relationship. The confrontation drew widespread media attention.

Online Harassment: Khan has been vocal about facing online harassment and receiving vulgar messages on social media. She has shared screenshots of abusive messages to highlight the issue of cyberbullying and question societal norms.

Political Backlash: In April 2025, she faced severe online backlash after reportedly "liking" a controversial Instagram post about Kashmir which led to some netizens calling for a ban on her from Indian projects.