Beyond Parathas: Unlocking The Flaky Magic Of Amritsari Kulcha, In Pics

Welcome to a culinary ride through the lanes of Amritsar, where a morning meal isn’t simply a diet, it is an existence in itself dominated by the famed Amritsari Kulcha. This is no ordinary bread; it is a masterpiece of texture and flavor, known for its distinctive “khasta” (flaky) skin and rich, savory filling. The tandoor baked, charred smoky flavor and the ghee/butter ladened generously lent the kulcha its characteristic. It’s not only a food, it is the very soul of Punjabi culture that is passed down from generation to generation.