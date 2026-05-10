Vijay Sworn In as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: Meet the 10 TVK Ministers in His First Cabinet
C. Joseph Vijay and nine other ministers will take an oath at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The group of ministers will have some politicians, some younger leaders, women and people who are important in different regions. The TVK party wants to show that they are fair and want to make changes. They want to do this when they’re in charge, for the first time.
C. Joseph Vijay
The founder of TVK, Vijay is going to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This is a change, for Vijay, who is a famous actor. He is moving from being a movie star to being a leader of the state. Vijay is the founder of TVK. Now he will be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
N Anand
The Senior TVK leader N Anand is going to get a job that has to do with urban administration and civic infrastructure. This is a portfolio for TVK leader N Anand. TVK leader N Anand will be in charge of things, like administration and civic infrastructure.
Aadhav Arjuna
Aadhav Arjuna is a man who is involved in politics. He is probably going to be one of the ministers in the Vijay cabinet. The Vijay cabinet is going to give Aadhav Arjuna a job that focuses on people. This is because Aadhav Arjuna is young and the Vijay cabinet wants someone to take care of things that're important to young people. Aadhav Arjuna is going to be in charge of things that matter to people, in the Vijay cabinet.
KA Sengottaiyan
KA Sengottaiyan is a politician and he is going to bring a lot of administrative experience to the new government that will be led by TVK. This is something that the new TVK-led government really needs which's administrative experience from someone, like KA Sengottaiyan.
S Keerthana
S Keerthana will probably be one of the women ministers in the TVK cabinet. This shows that TVK is trying to include women, in important positions.
R Rajasekar
R Rajasekar is going to be a part of the cabinet. This is something that TVK wants to do as part of their plan to make their political connections stronger, in regions. R Rajasekar will help TVK with this.
P Karthikeyan
P Karthikeyan is probably going to get a place in the cabinet because TVK is really focusing on leaders and working with people at the local level. This is a deal for P Karthikeyan and it shows that TVK is serious about making changes from the ground up with young people, like P Karthikeyan in charge.
T Ramesh Kumar
T Ramesh Kumar is going to be part of Vijays ministry. He will probably take care of development and welfare sectors in Vijays ministry. This is what people are expecting to happen. T Ramesh Kumar will be in charge of these things, in Vijays ministry.
V Priyadarshini
V Priyadarshini is one of the people who will probably be chosen for the cabinet. This is because TVK wants to have women taking part in governance and making important decisions. TVK thinks that women, like V Priyadarshini should be part of the cabinet to help with this.
M Senthil Kumar
M Senthil Kumar is going to be the one to complete the group of 10 people who will be taking the oath. This group is a part of TVKs first government formation, which is a really historic event.