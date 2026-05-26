10 Affordable Celebrity-Inspired Outfits That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
The clothes worn by celebrities might seem fancy and costly, but one can actually emulate their styles without having to spend too much. It doesn’t matter whether it’s oversized blazers, fashionable monochromatic attire, or street-style clothing; there are many celebrity-inspired outfits that one can try. Fashionable people can be themselves and remain stylish without breaking the bank. These are 10 styles inspired by celebrities that are both affordable and trendy.
Deepika Padukone – Stylish Look with Oversized Blazer
By adding a stylish oversized blazer to a basic white shirt with comfortable and loose trousers together with sneakers, one would definitely get that fancy style. Some examples of colours that could give you that sense of luxury include beige, black, and white.
Alia Bhatt - Casual Denim Look
This casual look may be achieved with a loose denim jacket worn with either black leggings, a crop top, or wide-legged jeans. The style is finished with simple accessories and white sneakers.
Ranveer Singh – Streetwear Look
Colourful oversized hoodies, printed shirts, heavy shoes and heavy cargo pants can help create the street style inspired by Ranveer Singh. The combination of bold colours and fun accessories will make you stand out without breaking the bank.
Ananya Panday – Y2K Fashion Look
Mini shoulder bags, baggy pants, crop tops, and coloured sunglasses form an outfit that draws inspiration from Y2K fashion trends, reminiscent of Ananya Panday’s fashion sense. The look can be found in thrift shops or through affordable fashion websites.
Shah Rukh Khan – Black Hoodie Look
The combination of a simple black hoodie with cargo pants, glasses, and sneakers will be able to make your look super cool, like an idol. The outfit is very stylish and will not cost you any money.
Janhvi Kapoor – Activewear gym look
Gym wear, baggy jackets, and fashionable sneakers combine to create an athleisure-style look which will be fashionable in the gym as well as outdoors. Active wear, which is now popular among Gen Z, is one of the top fashion trends inspired by celebrities.
Sonam Kapoor – Long Coat Look
Wearing long coats, large shirts, scarves, or boots can instantly make your plain outfit stylish and expensive-looking. Wearing neutral shades and structured garments is how you can emulate Sonam Kapoor’s chic street style fashion.
A Kareena Kapoor Khan - Monochrome Airport Look
Monochrome clothing is always elegant and chic. The combination of joggers and supersize sweatshirts in the same colour gives rise to an elegant airport fashion style without spending a fortune on brand clothing.
Kiara Advani - Chic Co-Ord Set Look
The fashion inspired by Kiara Advani can be created with loose shirts and pants. The colours used should be pastels and clothes complemented by minimalist jewellery to create a stylish look suitable for the night out.
Kartik Aaryan - Casual Streetwear Look
This street look consists of loose-fitting joggers, a graphic T-shirt, a bomber jacket, and trainers. It gives a relaxed, casual look which is appropriate for a college environment, shopping, or even for casual outings.