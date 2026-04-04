5 Best Movies to Watch This Weekend with Your Partner on Prime Video: Top Romantic Picks for a Cozy Night
Planning a cozy weekend with your partner? Whether you’re in the mood for romance, laughter, or a heartfelt story, Amazon Prime Video has plenty of great options. From modern love stories to emotional classics, here are some perfect movies to stream together for a memorable night in.
Life As We Know It
A fun and heartwarming story about two people unexpectedly brought together to raise a child. It’s a perfect mix of humor, romance, and emotional moments—great for a relaxed and feel-good watch with your partner.
Me Before You
A touching story about love, life choices, and personal growth that will leave you both emotional and reflective.
The Big Sick
Based on a real-life love story, this movie mixes humor and heartfelt moments as a couple navigates cultural differences and challenges.
Sylvie's Love
Set in the jazz scene of the 1950s, this film beautifully captures ambition, passion, and love over time
Notting Hill
A charming tale of an ordinary man who falls in love with a famous actress. Light, funny, and full of heart—great for an easygoing date night.