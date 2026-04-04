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  • 5 Best Movies to Watch This Weekend with Your Partner on Prime Video: Top Romantic Picks for a Cozy Night

5 Best Movies to Watch This Weekend with Your Partner on Prime Video: Top Romantic Picks for a Cozy Night

Planning a cozy weekend with your partner? Whether you’re in the mood for romance, laughter, or a heartfelt story, Amazon Prime Video has plenty of great options. From modern love stories to emotional classics, here are some perfect movies to stream together for a memorable night in.

Published By: Published: April 4, 2026 11:52:45 IST
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Life As We Know It
1/5

Life As We Know It

A fun and heartwarming story about two people unexpectedly brought together to raise a child. It’s a perfect mix of humor, romance, and emotional moments—great for a relaxed and feel-good watch with your partner.

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Me Before You
2/5

Me Before You

A touching story about love, life choices, and personal growth that will leave you both emotional and reflective.

The Big Sick
3/5

The Big Sick

Based on a real-life love story, this movie mixes humor and heartfelt moments as a couple navigates cultural differences and challenges.

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Sylvie's Love
4/5

Sylvie's Love

Set in the jazz scene of the 1950s, this film beautifully captures ambition, passion, and love over time

You Might Be Interested In
Notting Hill
5/5

Notting Hill

A charming tale of an ordinary man who falls in love with a famous actress. Light, funny, and full of heart—great for an easygoing date night.

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