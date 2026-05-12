Chand Mera Dil Actress Ananya Panday Hot and Sexy Bikini Avatar; Check Rom-Com Movie Release Date, Cast, Story

Ananya Panday and Lakshya are gearing up for their upcoming romantic musical movie ‘Chand Mera Dil.’ Directed by Vivek Soni the movie has already created buzz among fans specially with its viral songs. The actress has grabbed attention with her hot and stylish bikini looks from the film, leaving fans excited for this fresh rom-com entertainer. Here’s everything you need to know about Chand Mera Dil including its release date, cast, storyline and why fans are eagerly waiting for this romantic drama.