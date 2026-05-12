Chand Mera Dil Actress Ananya Panday Hot and Sexy Bikini Avatar; Check Rom-Com Movie Release Date, Cast, Story
Ananya Panday and Lakshya are gearing up for their upcoming romantic musical movie ‘Chand Mera Dil.’ Directed by Vivek Soni the movie has already created buzz among fans specially with its viral songs. The actress has grabbed attention with her hot and stylish bikini looks from the film, leaving fans excited for this fresh rom-com entertainer. Here’s everything you need to know about Chand Mera Dil including its release date, cast, storyline and why fans are eagerly waiting for this romantic drama.
Chand Mera Dil Release Date
Chand Mera Dil is set to release on May 22, 2026, with unexpected twists and a fresh pairing. Chand Mera Dil makers later shifted its release date to June 5, allowing clash with Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Chand Mera Dil Cast
Chand Mera Dil cast members are Ananya Pandya, Lakshya, and Aastha Singh.
Chand Mera Dil Story
Chand Mera Dil story follows their intense, legendary college romance that evolves into a messy relationship marked by heartbreak and past mistakes.
Chand Mera Dil OTT Release Date
Chand Mera Dil will premiere on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. While the exact OTT release date has not yet been announced.