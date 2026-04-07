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  • Chiraiya Web Series: Cast, Characters & Storyline Explained – Everything You Need to Know

Chiraiya Web Series: Cast, Characters & Storyline Explained – Everything You Need to Know

The cast of Chiraiya brings life to a touching story filled with emotions, simplicity, and strong performances. Featuring talented actors known for their realistic portrayals, the film showcases a perfect blend of experienced and versatile performers.

Published By: Published: April 7, 2026 13:29:48 IST
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Divya Dutta as Kamlesh
1/5

Divya Dutta as Kamlesh

The heart of the series. Kamlesh is the elder daughter-in-law of a traditional household. Initially seen as the "perfect" submissive bahu, she undergoes a massive transformation. After witnessing the trauma of her sister-in-law, she risks her own marriage and social standing to fight for justice within her own family.

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Prasanna Bisht as Pooja
2/5

Prasanna Bisht as Pooja

Kamlesh’s young sister-in-law. Her character represents the "caged bird" (Chiraiya) the title refers to. She enters the marriage with hope but is quickly shattered by the lack of consent and the stifling expectations of her new home. Her silent suffering is the catalyst for the show’s conflict.

Sanjay Mishra as Sukumar Bhramar
3/5

Sanjay Mishra as Sukumar Bhramar

The patriarch of the family. He represents the rigid, "old-world" mindset where family reputation and male authority are valued above individual rights. He is not a typical villain but a man deeply set in traditional ways, making his resistance to change even more realistic.

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Siddharth Shaw as Arun
4/5

Siddharth Shaw as Arun

Pooja’s husband and the source of the central conflict. His character explores the dangerous entitlement some men feel within a marriage. He views his wife as property rather than a partner, making him the primary antagonist of the domestic storyline.

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Faisal Rashid as Vinay Kumar
5/5

Faisal Rashid as Vinay Kumar

Kamlesh’s husband. He is caught in a difficult middle ground between his loyalty to his Father’s traditional values and his love for his wife. His journey involves unlearning his upbringing to eventually stand by Kamlesh.

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