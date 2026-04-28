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  • Pushpa To Animal: 6 Rashmika Mandanna Movies You Can Stream On OTT Platforms

Pushpa To Animal: 6 Rashmika Mandanna Movies You Can Stream On OTT Platforms

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most beloved actresses of 2026. She continues to captivate the audience’s hearts with her blockbuster performances in movies like Animal, Thamma, and more. For fans eager to watch her work, we have curated the top 7 movies streaming on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Published By: Published: April 28, 2026 16:56:18 IST
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Animal
1/6

Animal

Animal: Animal is an action-packed crime drama where Rashmika Mandanna plays a key role alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film explores a complex relationship and intense emotions with huge octane action sequences.
Available on Netflix.

You Might Be Interested In
Pushpa
2/6

Pushpa

Pushpa: Rashmika plays Srivalli, a woman who becomes the love interest of Pushpa, a man involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood.
Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Thamma
3/6

Thamma

Thamma: Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Tadaka on the move, Thamma. It is an action horror drama that became a huge hit at Diwali.
Available on Amazon Prime Video.

You Might Be Interested In
Pushpa 2
4/6

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: Pushpa 2, the sequel in the Pushpa franchise, shows the story of Srivelli and Pushpa. Available on Netflix.

Bheeshma
5/6

Bheeshma

Bheeshma: The movie, released in 2020, features Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin. Available on Netflix.

You Might Be Interested In
Geetha Govindam
6/6

Geetha Govindam

Geetha Govindam: It is also another movie featuring Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda.

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