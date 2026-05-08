Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Spy Action-Thriller The Revenge Online
After dominating the box office for over seven weeks, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is finally heading to OTT with an extended digital version titled Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw and Undekha). Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. The OTT cut is said to feature a massive runtime of 3 hours, 52 minutes, and 24 seconds, hinting at additional scenes and an uncensored viewing experience for fans worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date
Dhurandhar 2, also known as The Revenge, is finally coming to Ott on 15 May 2026.
Where To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Online
People in India will be able to watch Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on JioHotstar from May 15 2026. People in countries will be able to watch it on Netflix on the same day. We still need to hear it from JioHotstar and Netflix.
OTT Version Titled ‘Raw And Undekha’
The OTT version of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will be called "Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw and Undekha)”. Some pictures are going around online that show the OTT release might have scenes. It might also have a version that people did not see in theaters. This is making a lot of fans more excited.
Extended Runtime Hints At Footage
One cool thing about the OTT release is that it will be 3 hours, 52 minutes, and 24 seconds long. This means people will get to see action, emotions, and scenes that were not in the movie. Dhurandhar 2 will stream in HD. 4K with good sound. This will make it a better experience at home.
Dhurandhar 2 Created Box Office History
Aditya Dhar directed Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. It did well in theaters and became one of the biggest Indian movies. Dhurandhar 2 made a lot of money. ₹1,140 Crore, in India, and ₹1,791 Crore worldwide. The franchise has now made over ₹3,100 crore with two movies.