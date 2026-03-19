Friday OTT Releases (March 20, 2026): 5 New Movies And Web Series To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, And More

FRIDAY OTT RELEASES (20 March 2026): This Friday is packed with binge-worthy content as new movies and web series drop across Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Prime Video. From thrilling crime dramas to intense action and supernaturl stories, this week’s OTT lineup has something for every mood. Whether you’re planning a chill weekend or a full binge session, these fresh OTT releases are worth adding to your watchlist.