Friday OTT Releases (March 20, 2026): 5 New Movies And Web Series To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, And More
FRIDAY OTT RELEASES (20 March 2026): This Friday is packed with binge-worthy content as new movies and web series drop across Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Prime Video. From thrilling crime dramas to intense action and supernaturl stories, this week’s OTT lineup has something for every mood. Whether you’re planning a chill weekend or a full binge session, these fresh OTT releases are worth adding to your watchlist.
Friday OTT Releases (20 march 2026)
Here’s a quick look at 5 exciting new OTT releases arriving on March 20, 2026, along with where you can stream them.
Border 2 OTT Release- Netflix
A patriotic war drama based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, showcasing bravery, sacrifice, and emotional stories of Indian soldiers.
Chiraiya OTT Release- JioHotstar
A social drama exploring marital issues and family dynamics, following a woman challenging societal norms and fighting for justice.
Deadloch Season 2 OTT Release- Amazon Prime Video
Crime-comedy series where detectives investigate a murder mystery in a new town, uncovering secrets, missing cases, and dangerous twists.
Jatadhara OTT Release- ZEE5
A Telugu horror-action drama featuring intense supernatural elements, action sequences, and a gripping storyline with powerful performances and dark themes.
Kasargod Embassy OTT Release- ZEE5
Malayalam crime thriller revolving around a fake passport racket and dangerous operations, highlighting crime networks and intense investigative drama.
Disclaimer
The information about OTT releases, platforms, and availability is based on publicly available sources and release announcements. Streaming dates and availability may vary by region or may change without prior notice. Viewers are advised to check the respective OTT platforms for the latest updates and official release details.