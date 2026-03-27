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  • Friday OTT Releases This Week (March 23–28): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and More

Friday OTT Releases This Week (March 23–28): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and More

New OTT Releases This Weekend: Looking for what to binge this weekend? This week’s OTT lineup is packed with thrilling releases across Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and more. From high-stakes K-pop comebacks to dark horror thrillers, there’s something for every mood. Fan-favorite shows are returning with new seasons while fresh titles are already creating buzz online. Whether you’re into romance, suspense or intense storytelling, these picks are dominating watchlists right now. 

Published By: Published: March 27, 2026 15:49:09 IST
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Mardaani 3
1/6
Friday OTT Releases This Week (March 23–28): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and More

Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji returns as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in this intense crime thriller. The film dives into serious issues like human trafficking and continues the powerful narrative of the franchise.

You Might Be Interested In
O’Romeo
2/6

O’Romeo

This crime romance brings a dark underworld story with strong performances and emotional depth. The film explores love, revenge and power set against a gritty backdrop.

House of David Season 2
3/6

House of David Season 2

The historical drama returns with a new season, continuing the journey of David from a shepherd to a warrior leader, filled with political tension and battles.

You Might Be Interested In
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
4/6

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel fans get another big release this week as the superhero series returns with darker themes, action and intense storytelling.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
5/6

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

This psychological thriller revolves around a mysterious wedding gone wrong, delivering suspense and unexpected twists throughout the story

You Might Be Interested In
BTS: The Return
6/6

BTS: The Return

A must-watch for music lovers, this documentary captures BTS’s reunion journey and behind-the-scenes moments of their comeback.

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