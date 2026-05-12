From Aishwarya Rai’s Purple Lipstick To Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sindoor Statement: Bollywood Moments That Shocked Cannes
The red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is a fancy place where Bollywood celebrities like to show off. They wear all sorts of clothes from outfits to things that mean something special to them. People around the world talk about what they wear. Sometimes they look really beautiful sometimes they wear fancy clothes and sometimes they make statements with what they wear. Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari have walked on the Cannes carpet and people loved what they wore.
Aishwarya Rai’s Famous Purple Lipstick Look
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was over the internet in 2016. She wore a lavender-purple lipstick to the Cannes festival. Her lipstick was a deal because it was so bold and eye-catching. She paired it with a floral dress by Rami Kadi. People made jokes. Talked about it on social media. Some people did not like it. Aishwarya Rai’s lipstick look became very popular among her fans.
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Simple Yet Elegant Sindoor Moment
Aditi Rao Hydari looked great at the Cannes festival. She wore a traditional sindoor look that made her stand out. People loved that she added a touch to her outfit. Aditi Rao Hydari showed that even small details can make a statement. She proved that you can be elegant and still show your heritage.
Deepika Padukone’s Bright Neon Green Gown
Deepika Padukone wore a bright lime-green dress to the Cannes festival in 2019. Her dress was very big. Had a long train. She wore a headband that made her look more stylish. Deepika Padukone’s dress was over the internet. People said it was bold and eye-catching. They could not stop talking about it.
Sonam Kapoor’s Beautiful Princess-Like Appearance
Sonam Kapoor is known for her sense of style. She wore an ivory dress to the Cannes festival. Her dress was very detailed. Made her look like a princess. Sonam Kapoor’s styling was perfect. She proved that she is one of the dressed women in Bollywood.
Urvashi Rautela’s Controversial Alligator Necklace
Urvashi Rautela wore an outfit to the Cannes festival. Her outfit included an alligator-inspired necklace. The necklace was very unusual. People talked about it a lot on social media. Some people loved it while others thought it was too much. Urvashi Rautela’s necklace was definitely a topic of conversation.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Glamorous Black Outfit
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked amazing at the Cannes festival. She wore a sequinned dress that was very daring. Her outfit was very stylish. She carried it off perfectly. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s appearance was one of the talked-about moments, at the festival. She proved that she is an international style icon.