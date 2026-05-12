From Aishwarya Rai’s Purple Lipstick To Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sindoor Statement: Bollywood Moments That Shocked Cannes

The red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is a fancy place where Bollywood celebrities like to show off. They wear all sorts of clothes from outfits to things that mean something special to them. People around the world talk about what they wear. Sometimes they look really beautiful sometimes they wear fancy clothes and sometimes they make statements with what they wear. Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari have walked on the Cannes carpet and people loved what they wore.