From First Marriage to New Beginnings: Vivian Dsena’s Career Journey as TV Star Welcomes Second Child With Second Wife and Nouran Aly
Popular television actor Vivian Dsena has embraced a new chapter in his personal life as he welcomes his second child with wife Nouran Aly. From his first marriage to finding love again, the actor’s journey reflects growth, resilience, and a balanced life between stardom and family.
Vivian Dsena Welcomes Second Child
Popular TV actor Vivian Dsena has entered a new phase in life as he welcomes his second child, a baby boy with wife Nouran Aly. The actor shared the joyful news recently, marking a heartfelt moment for his growing family.
From First Marriage to Personal Transformation
Before finding love again, Vivian was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013. The couple separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2021. This phase marked a turning point in his personal life, leading to emotional growth and major life decisions, including his spiritual transformation.
Love Story With Nouran Aly
Vivian met Nouran, an Egyptian journalist, during an interview that slowly turned into a relationship. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2022 after years of understanding and cultural adjustments. Their bond stands out for its cross cultural connection and strong mutual respect.
Family Life and Children
The couple already shares a daughter, Layan and now their family has expanded with the arrival of their second child. Nouran also has children from her previous marriage, making their household a blended and close knit family.
Vivian Dsena’s Career Journey
Vivian began his career with Kasamh Se (2008) and rose to fame with shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Madhubala, and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He later appeared in reality shows including Bigg Boss 18, where he became one of the most talked-about contestants.