From First Marriage to New Beginnings: Vivian Dsena’s Career Journey as TV Star Welcomes Second Child With Second Wife and Nouran Aly

Popular television actor Vivian Dsena has embraced a new chapter in his personal life as he welcomes his second child with wife Nouran Aly. From his first marriage to finding love again, the actor’s journey reflects growth, resilience, and a balanced life between stardom and family.