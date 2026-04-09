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  • Hansika Motwani Sues Sister-in-Law Over Defamation in Domestic Violence Allegations | Inside Her Love Life, Ex-Boyfriends and Viral Marriage Controversy

Hansika Motwani Sues Sister-in-Law Over Defamation in Domestic Violence Allegations | Inside Her Love Life, Ex-Boyfriends and Viral Marriage Controversy

Hansika Motwani is once again in the spotlight as her personal life makes headlines, from her legal battle against her sister-in-law over alleged defamatory domestic violence claims to renewed interest in her past relationships and highly talked about marriage. Here is a closer look at the actress’s controversial love life, breakups, and the viral wedding saga that continues to spark public attention.

Published By: Published: April 9, 2026 16:12:43 IST
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Who Is Hansika Motwani?
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Hansika Motwani Sues Sister-in-Law Over Defamation in Domestic Violence Allegations | Inside Her Love Life, Ex-Boyfriends and Viral Marriage Controversy

Who Is Hansika Motwani?

Hansika Motwani is a well known Indian actress who started her career as a child artist on television before becoming a popular star in South Indian cinema. Over the years she has worked in many Tamil and Telugu films and built a strong fan following. Apart from her acting career, Hansika’s personal life has often attracted media attention especially her relationships and marriage.

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Hansika Relationship With Silambarasan TR
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Hansika Relationship With Silambarasan TR

Hansika Motwani and actor Silambarasan were in a relationship around 2013. The actor even confirmed their relationship publicly on social media. However, the couple broke up in 2014 but later said they remained friends.

Hansika Rumoured Boyfriends Jayam Ravi
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Hansika Rumoured Boyfriends Jayam Ravi

Hansika was linked with Jayam Ravi during the time they worked together in Tamil films. The rumours spread widely but neither of them confirmed the relationship.

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Hansika Ex Husband Sohael Khaturiya
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Hansika Ex Husband Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika later married businessman Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022 in a grand ceremony in Jaipur. Their relationship gained huge attention online because Sohael was previously married to Hansika’s former friend Rinky Bajaj.

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Hansika motwani net worth 2026
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Hansika motwani net worth 2026

According to reports, Hansika's estimated net worth is around Rs 37 crore (approximately $5 million). She reportedly leads a luxurious lifestyle, supported by high-end cars, real estate investments, and multiple income streams.

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