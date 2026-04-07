Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Seeing Morphed Image of Herself on Porn Site at 15, Opens Up on Deepfake Trauma | See Her Recent Pics Inside

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about a shocking and deeply personal incident from her teenage years, when she came across a morphed image of herself online. Her revelation highlights the growing threat of AI generated content and deepfake misuse.

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Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Seeing Morphed Image of Herself on Porn Site at 15, Opens Up on Deepfake Trauma | See Her Recent Pics Inside