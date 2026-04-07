Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Seeing Morphed Image of Herself on Porn Site at 15, Opens Up on Deepfake Trauma | See Her Recent Pics Inside
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about a shocking and deeply personal incident from her teenage years, when she came across a morphed image of herself online. Her revelation highlights the growing threat of AI generated content and deepfake misuse.
A Shocking Teenage Experience
Janhvi Kapoor revealed that at just 15, she discovered a morphed image of herself on an adult website. Incident happened during her school days. She came across it during an IT class and Called it a “weird and disturbing” moment. Early exposure to online exploitation left a lasting emotional impact.
‘I Saw My Picture on a Porn Site’
Speaking in an interview with Raj Shamani, Janhvi recalled She wasn’t sure if it was a deepfake at the time or Found her image circulating without consent. She Said classmates were accessing such sites casually and Realised her photos were being misused.
Tried to Normalize It Back Then
As a teenager, she tried to rationalize the situation. Thought it was “the cost of being online” & Felt social media lacked morality. Suppressed her discomfort initially and Accepted it due to lack of awareness. Now reflects differently with maturity.
Deepfake Content Still Affects Her Today
Janhvi admitted she is still not at peace with such incidents. AI-generated fake visuals still circulate. Some even shared by verified pages. Images falsely portray her in ways she never consented too. Creates misleading public perception and Impacts her personal and professional life.
Calls Out Non-Consensual Sexualisation
Janhvi also addressed paparazzi culture and online trends. Criticised invasive photography.
Called out “zooming into women’s bodies”
Said it’s non-consensual and disrespectful.
Highlighted how sexualised content drives views.
Emphasised need for ethical media practices.