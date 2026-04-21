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  • K-Drama OTT Releases This Week: Top 5 Korean Films & Web Series Streaming Online with Release Dates, Cast, Plot & Where to Watch

K-Drama OTT Releases This Week: Top 5 Korean Films & Web Series Streaming Online with Release Dates, Cast, Plot & Where to Watch

K-dramas continue to dominate global streaming charts, and this week’s lineup brings a strong mix of crime thrillers, romance, and high-concept horror. From intense murder mysteries to light-hearted office romances, viewers in India can stream these latest Korean releases across platforms like Netflix, Viki, Viu, and Disney+. Here are the release dates, OTT platforms, and key details.

Published By: Published: April 21, 2026 12:01:21 IST
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The Scarecrow
1/5
K-Drama OTT Releases This Week: Top 5 Korean Films & Web Series Streaming Online with Release Dates, Cast, Plot & Where to Watch

The Scarecrow

Release Date: April 20, 2026
OTT Platform: Genie TV, ENA (Viki, Viu in India)
A gripping crime thriller, The Scarecrow follows a detective who returns to his hometown to investigate a series of eerie murders connected to a mysterious scarecrow method.

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Sold Out On You
2/5

Sold Out On You

Release Date: April 22, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix, SBS
This romantic comedy brings a refreshing love story between a hardworking farmer secretly juggling multiple businesses and a TV host battling insomnia.

If Wishes Could Kill
3/5

If Wishes Could Kill

Release Date: April 24, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
A high-concept horror thriller, this series revolves around a mysterious app that grants wishes but comes with a deadly countdown.

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Perfect Crown Episode 5
4/5

Perfect Crown Episode 5

Release Date: April 24, 2026
OTT Platform: Disney+
The story of a powerful CEO and a royal figure unfolds further in Episode 5 of Perfect Crown. What begins as a contract marriage slowly evolves into a complicated emotional bond filled with ambition, pressure, and romance.

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Filing for Love
5/5

Filing for Love

Release Date: April 25, 2026
OTT Platform: tvN, Rakuten Viki (India), HBO Max
Set in a corporate world, Filing for Love follows a strict audit director hiding a secret and a demoted employee forced to work under her.

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