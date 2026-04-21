K-Drama OTT Releases This Week: Top 5 Korean Films & Web Series Streaming Online with Release Dates, Cast, Plot & Where to Watch
K-dramas continue to dominate global streaming charts, and this week’s lineup brings a strong mix of crime thrillers, romance, and high-concept horror. From intense murder mysteries to light-hearted office romances, viewers in India can stream these latest Korean releases across platforms like Netflix, Viki, Viu, and Disney+. Here are the release dates, OTT platforms, and key details.
The Scarecrow
Release Date: April 20, 2026
OTT Platform: Genie TV, ENA (Viki, Viu in India)
A gripping crime thriller, The Scarecrow follows a detective who returns to his hometown to investigate a series of eerie murders connected to a mysterious scarecrow method.
Sold Out On You
Release Date: April 22, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix, SBS
This romantic comedy brings a refreshing love story between a hardworking farmer secretly juggling multiple businesses and a TV host battling insomnia.
If Wishes Could Kill
Release Date: April 24, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
A high-concept horror thriller, this series revolves around a mysterious app that grants wishes but comes with a deadly countdown.
Perfect Crown Episode 5
Release Date: April 24, 2026
OTT Platform: Disney+
The story of a powerful CEO and a royal figure unfolds further in Episode 5 of Perfect Crown. What begins as a contract marriage slowly evolves into a complicated emotional bond filled with ambition, pressure, and romance.
Filing for Love
Release Date: April 25, 2026
OTT Platform: tvN, Rakuten Viki (India), HBO Max
Set in a corporate world, Filing for Love follows a strict audit director hiding a secret and a demoted employee forced to work under her.