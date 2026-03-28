Kaattaan Review: Cast, Story, OTT Platform & Why This Vijay Sethupathi’s Dark Thriller Is Trending

Kaattaan Series Review: What if a man could be a criminal, a hero, and a mystery all at once? Kaattaan brings a story that will leave you confused in the best way. A severed head, a smiling face… and a mystery no one can explain. This series starts with a shock you won’t forget. With Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, expect intense performance and a character you can’t decode easily. If you love crime mysteries with twists and psychological depth, this one might just mess with your mind!