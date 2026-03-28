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  • Kaattaan Review: Cast, Story, OTT Platform & Why This Vijay Sethupathi’s Dark Thriller Is Trending

Kaattaan Review: Cast, Story, OTT Platform & Why This Vijay Sethupathi’s Dark Thriller Is Trending

Kaattaan Series Review: What if a man could be a criminal, a hero, and a mystery all at once? Kaattaan brings a story that will leave you confused in the best way. A severed head, a smiling face… and a mystery no one can explain. This series starts with a shock you won’t forget. With Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, expect intense performance and a character you can’t decode easily. If you love crime mysteries with twists and psychological depth, this one might just mess with your mind!

Published By: Published: March 28, 2026 13:06:25 IST
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Kaattaan OTT
1/6
Kaattaan Review: Cast, Story, OTT Platform & Why This Vijay Sethupathi's Dark Thriller Is Trending

Kaattaan OTT

The series is streaming on JioHotstar. It is part of the platform's big South Indian content lineup this week.

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Kaattaan Cast
2/6

Kaattaan Cast

Vijay Sethupathi (lead role)
Milind Soman
VJ Parvathy
Sudev Nair
Singampuli
Muthukumar

Kaattaan Story
3/6

Kaattaan Story

The story begins with a severed head discovered by police, sparking a strange investigation. As the investigation unfolds, different people describe Muthu in completely different ways. Some see him as a kind man, others as a criminal or even a legend. The plot revolves around who he really was and who killed him.

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Kaattaan Review
4/6

Kaattaan Review

The show is described as a slow-burn mystery with a dark tone. Some viewers find it engaging and intriguing due to its layered storytelling. However, many critics say the pacing is slow and the narrative sometimes loses grip.

Kaattaan Languages Available
5/6

Kaattaan Languages Available

It is available in 7 languages- Hindi, Tamil (original), Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi.

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Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on publicly available sources, early reviews, and media reports. Viewer opinions may vary, and the storyline or details may differ based on individual interpretation. This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not intend to harm or misrepresent any individuals, platforms, or creators associated with Kaattaan.

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