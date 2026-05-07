Kartavya Trailer OUT: Saif Ali Khan’s Intense Crime Drama Releasing on Netflix Soon | Know Release Date, Cast, Plot & Story Details
Kartavya Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan is all set to return with a crime drama Kartavya, one of the most talked-about OTT releases of May 2026. The film explores morality, emotional conflict, duty and crime through the life of a troubled police officer. During promotions, Saif described his character as “a man constantly negotiating with himself,” hinting at the layered emotional struggle shown throughout the story.
Kartavya Movie Trailer
The trailer and first-look promos of Kartavya showcase Saif Ali Khan as intense police officer Pawan Malik, trapped between family responsibilities and dangerous criminal threats. The teaser highlights action, emotional conflict, and moral dilemmas in a gritty heartland setting.
Kartavya Release Date and Platform
Kartavya will premiere on Netflix on May 15, 2026. The release date was officially announced by Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment through a new poster reveal.
Kartavya Cast
The film stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role alongside Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, Durgesh Kumar, and journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, who makes his acting debut with the project.
Kartavya Story
The crime drama follows police officer Pawan Malik, whose life turns chaotic when threats against his family collide with his duty as a cop. The story explores justice, guilt, morality, and the personal cost of protecting loved ones while serving the law.
Saif Ali Khan Role in Kartavya
During promotions, Saif Ali Khan described his character as “a man constantly negotiating with himself,” referring to the emotional and moral conflict his police officer faces throughout the story. The actor also praised director Pulkit’s layered writing and Shah Rukh Khan’s support for the project.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on officially available announcements, trailers, and media reports at the time of publishing. Release dates, streaming details, and cast information may change depending on the makers and platform updates.