Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) OTT Release: Heroine Name, Platform, Cast, Songs & Free Download Details

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) OTT Release: Tamil Romantic Sci-Fi Drama Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is gaining tons of hype online following its OTT release. From Pradeep Ranganathan Kirthi Shetty’s on-screen chemistry to its futuristic love story and viral songs, fans are trying to find everything online on the film right now. If you are going to watch LIK this weekend, here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release date, cast, heroine, songs and download.