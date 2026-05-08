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  • Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) OTT Release: Heroine Name, Platform, Cast, Songs & Free Download Details

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) OTT Release: Heroine Name, Platform, Cast, Songs & Free Download Details

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) OTT Release: Tamil Romantic Sci-Fi Drama Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is gaining tons of hype online following its OTT release. From Pradeep Ranganathan Kirthi Shetty’s on-screen chemistry to its futuristic love story and viral songs, fans are trying to find everything online on the film right now. If you are going to watch LIK this weekend, here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release date, cast, heroine, songs and download.

Published By: Published: May 8, 2026 12:35:15 IST
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LIK OTT Release Date & Platform
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Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) OTT Release: Heroine Name, Platform, Cast, Songs & Free Download Details

LIK OTT Release Date & Platform

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) started streaming on Prime Video
from May 6, 2026. The film released in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

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LIK Heroine Name
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LIK Heroine Name

The female lead in Love Insurance Kompany is Krithi Shetty. She plays Dheema, a woman who trusts AI-based matchmaking in the futuristic romantic drama.

LIK Cast
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LIK Cast

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, S. J. Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, and Malavika in key roles.

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LIK Download
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LIK Download

Users can legally watch and download Love Insurance Kompany for offline viewing through the official Prime Video app with a valid subscription. Avoid piracy or unofficial download websites.

LIK Songs
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LIK Songs

The music of Love Insurance Kompany is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Popular songs from the album include “Dheema,” “Pattuma,” “Adaavadi,” and “Enakena Yaarum Illaye.”

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Streaming availability, OTT release dates, and download features may differ depending on region and subscription plans. Viewers are advised to use only official streaming platforms to watch or download content legally.

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