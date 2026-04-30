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  • May 2026 Bollywood Theatre Releases: Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, and More Big Films with Release Dates and Cast Details

May 2026 Bollywood Theatre Releases: Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, and More Big Films with Release Dates and Cast Details

May 2026 is set to bring a packed Bollywood theatre lineup with historical dramas, romantic entertainers, thrillers, and family films. From Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, here are the major Hindi films expected to release this month.

Published By: Published: April 30, 2026 15:07:32 IST
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Raja Shivaji
1/6
May 2026 Bollywood Theatre Releases: Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, and More Big Films with Release Dates and Cast Details

Raja Shivaji

Release Date: May 1, 2026
Riteish Deshmukh directs and stars in this historical drama based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and other noted actors.

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Ek Din
2/6

Ek Din

Release Date: May 1, 2026
A romantic thriller starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, backed by Aamir Khan’s production banner.

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart
3/6

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart

Release Date: May 7, 2026
A historical-mythological film planned as part of a trilogy.

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Daadi Ki Shaadi
4/6

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Release Date: May 8, 2026
A family entertainer starring Neetu Kapoor and R. Sarathkumar.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
5/6

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Release Date: May 15, 2026
The comedy sequel stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, with the film now slated for a May 15 theatrical release.

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Chand Mera Dil
6/6

Chand Mera Dil

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Ananya Panday and Lakshya headline this romantic drama, which is now scheduled to release on May 22.

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