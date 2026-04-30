May 2026 Bollywood Theatre Releases: Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, and More Big Films with Release Dates and Cast Details

May 2026 is set to bring a packed Bollywood theatre lineup with historical dramas, romantic entertainers, thrillers, and family films. From Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, here are the major Hindi films expected to release this month.