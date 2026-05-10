Mothers Day 2026: From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, Bollywood Hottest Moms Setting Screens on Fire With Their Sexy Style
On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2026, Bollywood actresses are redefining motherhood with beauty, confidence, and glamour. From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, these stunning Bollywood divas are balancing family life and stardom with hot and sexy effortless style.
Mothers Day 2026
Mother’s Day is celebrated every year to honour mothers and recognise their unconditional love, care, and sacrifices. In 2026, Mother’s Day falls on May 10, and people around the world celebrate the special occasion by spending time with their mothers.
Deepika Padukone on Mothers Day 2026
Deepika Padukone embraced motherhood in 2024 after welcoming her daughter Dua with husband Ranveer Singh. Once she revealed that her daughter is now her “biggest obsession” and being a mother has made her more patient, emotional, and grounded. Recently, Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy through a social media post with her daughter.
Priyanka Chopra on Mothers Day 2026
Priyanka Chopra became a mother in 2022 after welcoming her daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas through surrogacy. She also opened up about the emotional challenges she faced after Malti was born prematurely and spent over 100 days in the NICU.
Katrina Kaif on Mothers Day 2026
Katrina Kaif welcomed her baby boy Vihaan with husband Vicky Kaushal in November 2025. The actress has kept her personal life private, but reports suggest Katrina is fully enjoying her new phase of life and focusing on spending a lot of time with her son.
Kiara Advani on Mothers Day 2026
Kiara Advani is experiencing a new chapter in her life by welcoming her daughter Saraayah with husband Sidharth Malhotra in July 2025. During an interview, Kiara revealed that becoming a mother made her more protective and emotional, describing herself as a “tigress” after her daughter’s birth.