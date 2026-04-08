Mrunal Thakur & Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot & Storyline – Everything You Need To Know

Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story is an upcoming romantic action drama that blends love, betrayal, and intense storytelling. With strong buzz around the film, here’s everything you need to know about its release date, OTT platform, cast, and plot.