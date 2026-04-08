Mrunal Thakur & Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot & Storyline – Everything You Need To Know
Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story is an upcoming romantic action drama that blends love, betrayal, and intense storytelling. With strong buzz around the film, here’s everything you need to know about its release date, OTT platform, cast, and plot.
Release Date Update
The action thriller film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026.
OTT Platform Details
The Telugu action romantic thriller Dacoit: A Love Story, will later stream on Prime Video.
Cast & Crew
The film features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, bringing a fresh and exciting pairing to the screen. It is directed by Shaneil Deo, known for his visually rich storytelling style.
Plot & Storyline
“Dacoit: A Love Story” revolves around a fugitive criminal whose life changes after falling in love, leading to an emotional conflict between his past and a possible new future. The film blends intense action, romance, and drama, offering a layered narrative about love, redemption, and survival.
Why The Film Is Creating Buzz
With a unique concept, strong performances, and a mix of romance and crime drama, “Dacoit: A Love Story” has already generated significant excitement. The chemistry between Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, along with its gripping storyline, makes it a highly anticipated release.
Disclaimer
The above information is based on currently available reports and announcements. Official details regarding release date and OTT platform may change as per the filmmakers.