One Piece Episode Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Start of Elbaph Arc for Free in India
Fans of the popular anime One Piece are eagerly waiting for the start of the much-anticipated start of Elbaph Arc. With excitement building around the new storyline, viewers are keen to know when the One Piece episode will release in India and where to watch it for free.
When to Watch One Piece Episode in India?
Anime fans can watch One Piece episode on Sunday, April 5, 2026, making it one of the world’s most beloved anime series following pirate Monkey D. Luffy, who dreams of becoming the Pirate King.
One Piece Episode Release Time in India
One Piece episode is set to release at 12 am ET in India on April 5. The much-anticipated anime is popular for its greatest adventures, mixing heart-pounding battles, emotional character moments, and mysteries.
Where to Watch One Piece Episode in India?
Fans can watch the One Piece episode currently in the Elbaph Arc, which is primarily available on Netflix. Every new episode is released with a one-week delay after the Japanese broadcast.
Where to Watch One Piece Episode in India for Free?
Anime fans can watch One Piece episodes for free on Crunchyroll, which starts with a seven-day free trial,, then costs $9.99 per month.