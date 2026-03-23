BREAKING: Orry’s Party Pics Go VIRAL Featuring Samay Raina, Khushi Kapoor, ShivPrizz & Other Famous Influencers Spotted | See Photos

Orry Latest Party Pics: Orry is back with another viral party drop and this time the guest list has everyone talking. From Khushi Kapoor to Samay Raina, the mix of Bollywood and influencers has shocked fans. Unexpected names like ShivPrizz and Patwa sisters are now trending after being spotted in his stories. His latest party proves one thing, if it’s happening in elite circles, Orry is already there!