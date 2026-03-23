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  • BREAKING: Orry’s Party Pics Go VIRAL Featuring Samay Raina, Khushi Kapoor, ShivPrizz & Other Famous Influencers Spotted | See Photos

BREAKING: Orry’s Party Pics Go VIRAL Featuring Samay Raina, Khushi Kapoor, ShivPrizz & Other Famous Influencers Spotted | See Photos

Orry Latest Party Pics: Orry is back with another viral party drop and this time the guest list has everyone talking. From Khushi Kapoor to Samay Raina, the mix of Bollywood and influencers has shocked fans. Unexpected names like ShivPrizz and Patwa sisters are now trending after being spotted in his stories. His latest party proves one thing, if it’s happening in elite circles, Orry is already there!

Published By: Published: March 23, 2026 16:08:23 IST
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Orry's Party Goes Viral Again
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Orry's Party Pics Go VIRAL Featuring Samay Raina, Khushi Kapoor, ShivPrizz & Other Famous Influencers Spotted

Orry's Party Goes Viral Again

Orry shared glimpses from his latest late-night party on Instagram stories. the vibe was high-energy with music, fashion and aesthetic lighting. His parties continue to grab attention for their exclusive guest list.

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Khushi Kapoor Spotted at Orry’s Party
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Khushi Kapoor Spotted at Orry’s Party

Khushi Kapoor was seen attending the party in a stylish look. She appeared comfortable and part of Orry's close social circle. Their friendship is often visible through social media posts.

Samay Raina at Orry's Party
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Samay Raina at Orry's Party

Comedian Samay Raina also made an appearance at the party. His presence stood out as he comes from a different entertainment space. Fans were surprised to see him in Orry's glam party scene.

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Vriddhi Patwa & Unnati Patwa at Orry's Latest Party
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Vriddhi Patwa & Unnati Patwa at Orry's Latest Party

Influencer sisters Vriddhi and Unnati Patwa were spotted enjoying the party. They are known for their Gen Z content and social media presence. Their appearance added a youthful and trendy vibe to the event.

ShivPrizz & Influencer Circle With Orry
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ShivPrizz & Influencer Circle With Orry

ShivPrizz was seen in Orry's party stories and tagged posts. He is part of Orry's growing influencer friend group. Several creators and social media personalities joined the gathering.

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Diclaimer
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Disclaimer

This article is based on social media posts, Instagram stories, and publicly available online content. Details about attendees and events are subject to interpretation and may not be officially confirmed.

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