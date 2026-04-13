OTT Releases This Week (April 13–19, 2026): 15 Latest Movies & Series Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist
OTT Releases This Week: From Crooks Season 2 and Euphoria Season 3 to Toaster and Matka King, check the biggest new movies and shows streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more.
Euphoria Season 3
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
After a five-year time jump, the characters step into adulthood filled with chaos and emotional struggles. Rue battles dangerous situations in Mexico, while others navigate relationships, careers and personal growth in a more intense and darker phase of life.
Toaster
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A dark comedy-thriller where a stingy man becomes obsessed with retrieving a gifted toaster. What starts as a small issue escalates into a series of chaotic and dangerous events involving crime and unexpected twists.
Matka King
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Set in 1960s Mumbai, the story follows a cotton trader who builds a powerful gambling empire. As his influence grows, he faces intense challenges from rivals, corruption and personal struggles.
Do Deewane Seher Mein
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A modern love story about two individuals dealing with insecurities and emotional barriers. Their journey explores self-acceptance, love and the struggles of overcoming personal flaws in relationships.
Assi
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Where to watch: ZEE5
Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama centres on Raavi (Taapsee Pannu), a lawyer who takes on a brutal rape case. Parima, a school teacher, who is gang-raped and left on railway tracks in Delhi. The film follows her trauma and the legal battle led by Raavi to secure justice, exposing systemic failures.
Roommates
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Starring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East, the drama follows two individuals and their unexpected friendship, which spirals into a chaotic battle of aggressive tension and the messy reality of college life.
Crooks Season 2
Release Date: April 14, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The hit German crime thriller returns with Charly and Joseph back in action. Set two years after season 1, the story revolves around a cursed coin that has gone missing again.
Rubaab
Release Date: April 14, 2026
Where to Watch: ZEE5
This Marathi romantic drama follows Suraj and Vaishali, two strong personalities who fall deeply in love. Their relationship faces emotional challenges shaped by ego, pride and individuality, testing whether love can survive between two equally strong-willed people.
Balls Up
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
A chaotic comedy about two marketing executives who pitch a bizarre sponsorship idea at the FIFA World Cup. What begins as a drunken celebration quickly spirals into an international crisis, forcing them to escape dangerous situations across Brazil.
Fake Profile Season 3
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The final season follows Camila as her honeymoon turns into a nightmare. With new enemies, revenge plots and a serial killer threat, the story intensifies with shocking twists and emotional drama.
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
A young single mother struggles financially after an unexpected pregnancy. To survive, she turns to unconventional means with help from her estranged father, leading to a mix of chaos, comedy and emotional moments.
Beef Season 2
Release Date: April 16, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The anthology returns with a new rivalry set in an elite country club. A wealthy couple’s failing marriage turns into a public psychological battle, dragging others into a tense power struggle where ambition, ego and social status collide.
Dandelion
Release Date: April 16, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A supernatural anime that explores the afterlife through a group of angels tasked with helping souls find peace. The story blends emotional storytelling with humour as the team resolves unfinished human regrets.
180
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This intense thriller follows a father whose life changes in an instant after a violent road rage incident. As his son fights for survival, he spirals into a moral crisis, pushing himself toward dangerous and life-altering decisions.
The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 3
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The final season follows Lidia Poët as she takes on her most personal case yet. Set in 1887, the story centres on her best friend’s murder trial, raising questions around women’s rights and self-defence. With her lover as the opposing lawyer and past emotions resurfacing, the stakes turn deeply personal.