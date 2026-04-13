OTT Releases This Week (April 13–19, 2026): 15 Latest Movies & Series Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist

Assi

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Where to watch: ZEE5

Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama centres on Raavi (Taapsee Pannu), a lawyer who takes on a brutal rape case. Parima, a school teacher, who is gang-raped and left on railway tracks in Delhi. The film follows her trauma and the legal battle led by Raavi to secure justice, exposing systemic failures.