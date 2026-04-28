Raja Shivaji Release Date: Ticket Booking on BookMyShow, Cast, Story & Advance Booking Details

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Raja Shivaji is already creating massive buzz even before release, with advance bookings hint at a powerful opening at the box office. Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical film is seeing a strong response, especially from Marathi audiences, making it one of the most talked-about releases right now. Here’s everything you need to know about its release date, advance booking, story and cast before it hits theatres.