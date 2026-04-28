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  • Raja Shivaji Release Date: Ticket Booking on BookMyShow, Cast, Story & Advance Booking Details

Raja Shivaji Release Date: Ticket Booking on BookMyShow, Cast, Story & Advance Booking Details

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Raja Shivaji is already creating massive buzz even before release, with advance bookings hint at a powerful opening at the box office. Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical film is seeing a strong response, especially from Marathi audiences, making it one of the most talked-about releases right now. Here’s everything you need to know about its release date, advance booking, story and cast before it hits theatres.

Published By: Published: April 28, 2026 16:06:14 IST
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Raja Shivaji Release Date
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Raja Shivaji Release Date: Ticket Booking on BookMyShow, Cast, Story & Advance Booking Details

Raja Shivaji Release Date

Raja Shivaji is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2026, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The historical epic will release in multiple languages including Marathi and Hindi.

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Raja Shivaji Booking- BookMyShow and TicketNew
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Raja Shivaji Booking- BookMyShow and TicketNew

Advance booking for Raja Shivaji is available through platforms like BookMyShow and TicketNew, along with selected cinema chains. Online ticket booking has made access easier for audiences across major cities.

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking Performance
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Raja Shivaji Advance Booking Performance

The film has shown strong advance booking trends, especially in the Marathi version, with high interest on BookMyShow. Early ticket sales and online demand indicate a promising opening.

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Raja Shivaji Story
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Raja Shivaji Story

Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, focusing on his rise, battles, and vision of Swarajya against powerful empires.

Raja Shivaji Cast
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Raja Shivaji Cast

The film stars Riteish Deshmukh as Shivaji Maharaj, along with Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

All information regarding Raja Shivaji, including booking trends and cast details, is for informational purposes and may change without prior notice.

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