Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Thailand ‘Buddymoon’ Airbnb Costs ₹2.5 Lakh Per Night | Viral Photos Inside
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are making headlines with their Thailand “buddymoon” giving fans a glimpse into their private getaway. The couple chose a luxurious Airbnb villa instead of a traditional hotel stay. What’s grabbing attention is the villa’s hefty price tag of around ₹2.5 lakh per night. Their vacation photos and videos have gone viral, sparking buzz across social media.
Rashmika-Vijay Thailand Buddymoon
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda chose Koh Samui, Thailand for their post-wedding “buddymoon.” Instead of a traditional honeymoon, they vacationed with close friends. The couple stayed in a private Airbnb villa for a peaceful and intimate experience. Their vacation photos and videos have gone viral online.
Rashmika-Vijay Buddymoon Airbnb Price
The luxury villa in Koh Samui costs around ₹2.5 lakh per night. It is a 7+2 bedroom beachfront property located in Chaweng Noi Hills. The villa offers modern interiors, large glass spaces, and sea views.
Rashmika-Vijay Latest News
The couple recently got married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. They are currently trending for their Thailand getaway and viral honeymoon moments. Their choice of a “buddymoon” instead of a honeymoon has sparked curiosity among fans.
Rashmika-Vijay Relationship
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met while working together in films like Geetha Govindam. They kept their relationship private for years before making it official. The couple got engaged in 2025 and married in 2026. They are now one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in India.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and social media updates. Details regarding personal events, travel plans, and property pricing may vary and are subject to change.