September 21 Trailer OUT: Priyanka Upendra’s Hindi-Kannada Film on Alzheimer’s Set for Cannes Premiere, Release Date, Cast, Story Announced | Latest Kannada Movie
The official trailer of ‘September 21’ is now out, offering a powerful and emotional glimpse into a story that highlights Alzheimer’s and the often unseen struggles of caregivers. Directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna, the Hindi-Kannada film has been officially selected for the Marche du Film at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026. Check September 21 release date, cast, story, and more.
September 21 Cannes Release Date
September 21 will have its World Premiere on May 16, 2026, at the Palais Theatre, Cannes, marking a proud global moment for the team.
September 21 Release Date
'September 21' will release on May 22, 2026. Director Karen Kshiti Suvarna said, "September 21 is a very personal story about emotions we often don't express, especially the silent weight carried by caregivers. With the trailer, we wanted to give audiences a real and honest glimpse into this world. Taking this film to Cannes at such an early stage in my journey feels surreal, and I truly hope the story connects with people across cultures," as per a press statement.
September 21 Cast
Priyanka Upendra, Pravin Singh Sisodia, Zarina Wahab, Ajith Shidhaye, and Amit Behl are cast members of September 21.
September 21 Story
September 21 follows a father living with dementia and a son forced to choose between his ambitions and his responsibility toward family.