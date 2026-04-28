September 21 Trailer OUT: Priyanka Upendra’s Hindi-Kannada Film on Alzheimer’s Set for Cannes Premiere, Release Date, Cast, Story Announced | Latest Kannada Movie

September 21 Release Date

'September 21' will release on May 22, 2026. Director Karen Kshiti Suvarna said, "September 21 is a very personal story about emotions we often don't express, especially the silent weight carried by caregivers. With the trailer, we wanted to give audiences a real and honest glimpse into this world. Taking this film to Cannes at such an early stage in my journey feels surreal, and I truly hope the story connects with people across cultures," as per a press statement.