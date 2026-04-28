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  • September 21 Trailer OUT: Priyanka Upendra’s Hindi-Kannada Film on Alzheimer’s Set for Cannes Premiere, Release Date, Cast, Story Announced | Latest Kannada Movie

September 21 Trailer OUT: Priyanka Upendra’s Hindi-Kannada Film on Alzheimer’s Set for Cannes Premiere, Release Date, Cast, Story Announced | Latest Kannada Movie

The official trailer of ‘September 21’ is now out, offering a powerful and emotional glimpse into a story that highlights Alzheimer’s and the often unseen struggles of caregivers. Directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna, the Hindi-Kannada film has been officially selected for the Marche du Film at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026. Check September 21 release date, cast, story, and more. 

Published By: Published: April 28, 2026 16:04:48 IST
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September 21 Cannes Release Date
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september 21 trailer 2

September 21 Cannes Release Date

September 21 will have its World Premiere on May 16, 2026, at the Palais Theatre, Cannes, marking a proud global moment for the team.

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September 21 Release Date
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September 21 Release Date

'September 21' will release on May 22, 2026. Director Karen Kshiti Suvarna said, "September 21 is a very personal story about emotions we often don't express, especially the silent weight carried by caregivers. With the trailer, we wanted to give audiences a real and honest glimpse into this world. Taking this film to Cannes at such an early stage in my journey feels surreal, and I truly hope the story connects with people across cultures," as per a press statement.

September 21 Cast
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September 21 Cast

Priyanka Upendra, Pravin Singh Sisodia, Zarina Wahab, Ajith Shidhaye, and Amit Behl are cast members of September 21.

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September 21 Story
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September 21 Story

September 21 follows a father living with dementia and a son forced to choose between his ambitions and his responsibility toward family.

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