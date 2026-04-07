South OTT Releases This Week: 7 New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies and Shows Streaming on JioHotstar, Prime Video, SunNXT and More Platforms
If you’re wondering what to watch this week, South Indian cinema has brought an exciting lineup of fresh OTT releases. From intense thrillers and emotional dramas to light hearted comedies, several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films and series are now streaming across platforms like JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and SunNXT. Here’s a quick list of the latest releases you should not miss.
Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku
Release Date: April 6, 2026
OTT Platform: Prime Video
A suspense thriller that revolves around a critical deadline. As time runs out, the characters face dangerous situations, leading to a tense and gripping narrative.
Thaai Kizhavi
Release Date: April 10, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
A strong-willed village matriarch’s life turns upside down when her sons return home after a disturbing incident. The film dives deep into family conflicts, power dynamics and emotional tension.
Naangal
Release Date: April 10, 2026
OTT Platform: SunNXT
This emotional coming-of-age drama follows three brothers dealing with a troubled childhood. It highlights their bond, trauma and survival in a strict and dysfunctional family.
Kanimangalam Kovilakam
Release Date: April 10, 2026
OTT Platform: SunNXT
Set in an old ancestral home, the story explores family disputes, hidden secrets and eerie developments that slowly unfold into a gripping drama.
Kaakee Circus
Release Date: April 10, 2026
OTT Platform: ZEE5
A crime-comedy series set inside a prison, where an unusual theft leads to chaos. The investigation brings humor, confusion and unexpected twists.
Haal
Release Date: April 10, 2026
OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX, SunNXT
A musical romantic drama that blends love, emotions and personal journeys. The film focuses on relationships and emotional depth through music and storytelling.
Disclaimer
Release Date: April 10, 2026
OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX, SunNXT
A musical romantic drama that blends love, emotions and personal journeys. The film focuses on relationships and emotional depth through music and storytelling.