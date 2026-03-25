South OTT Releases This Week (March 23–29, 2026): Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Movies and Shows to Watch
The last week of March 2026 is packed with fresh South Indian OTT releases across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industries. From crime thrillers and comedy dramas to web series and family entertainers, this week’s lineup brings a strong mix of content for every viewer.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan (Malayalam)
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Where to Watch: Manorama Max
A gripping crime thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph, featuring Biju Menon and Joju George in key roles. The film dives into intense storytelling with suspense-driven elements.
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani (Telugu)
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Where to Watch: ETV Win
Directed by Sudheer Sriram, this entertainer stars Sivaji and Laya along with a strong supporting cast. It blends drama and humor with a traditional backdrop.
Roommates (Kannada Web Series)
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Where to Watch: ZEE5
A youthful Kannada web series that explores friendship, chaos, rage and revenge. Directed by Darshan Shinde, it features a vibrant ensemble cast.
Projapati 2
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Where to Watch: ZEE5
A family drama starring Mithun Chakraborty and Dev Adhikari. The film focuses on emotional bonds, single parenthood and reconciliation.
Once Upon A Time In Kayamkulam
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Where to Watch: ZEE5
A grounded heist comedy series with a multi-language appeal. The show brings together a dynamic cast in a fun and engaging storyline.
Kaattaan (Tamil Series)
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Featuring Vijay Sethupathi, this series revolves around a nearly shut police station that is forced back into action. Expect drama, crime and strong performances.
Naangal
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Where to Watch: Sun NXT
A content-driven Tamil film directed by Avinash Prakash. It focuses on character-driven storytelling with a fresh cast.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Streaming dates and platforms may change based on official announcements.