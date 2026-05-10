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  • Top 5 Vijay and Trisha Movies That Prove They Are Tamil Cinema’s Most Loved On-Screen Pair

Top 5 Vijay and Trisha Movies That Prove They Are Tamil Cinema’s Most Loved On-Screen Pair

Trisha-Vijay Top 5 movies: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been one of the most popular on-screen pairings in Tamil cinema. They have created a few best films which are loved for family audiences for generations. They have delivered an array of movies from romantic entertainers to mass action movies with their immense chemistry, emotional acting and hit numbers. Recently the couple’s on-screen pairing has trended on social media after Trisha attended Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony. Here is a list of the top five Vijay and Trisha films which are fan favourites to this day.

Published By: Published: May 10, 2026 18:01:15 IST
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Ghilli
1/5
Top 5 Vijay and Trisha Movies That Prove They Are Tamil Cinema’s Most Loved On-Screen Pair

Ghilli

Directed by Dharani, Ghilli became a cult blockbuster with Vijay’s energetic performance and Trisha’s charming screen presence. Their chemistry and songs still remain fan favourites across generations.

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Thirupaachi
2/5

Thirupaachi

This action-packed entertainer featured Vijay as a protective brother while Trisha added emotional warmth and romance, helping the film become one of the biggest Tamil hits of its time.

Aathi
3/5

Aathi

Despite mixed reviews initially, Aathi later gained popularity among Vijay fans for its emotional storyline, action sequences and the memorable chemistry shared between Vijay and Trisha.

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Kuruvi
4/5

Kuruvi

Kuruvi showcased Vijay and Trisha in a stylish commercial entertainer filled with comedy, romance and action, while their playful chemistry became one of the film’s biggest highlights.

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Leo
5/5

Leo

After many years, Vijay and Trisha reunited in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, where audiences praised their mature chemistry, emotional scenes and powerful performances in the action thriller.

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