Top 5 Vijay and Trisha Movies That Prove They Are Tamil Cinema’s Most Loved On-Screen Pair

Trisha-Vijay Top 5 movies: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been one of the most popular on-screen pairings in Tamil cinema. They have created a few best films which are loved for family audiences for generations. They have delivered an array of movies from romantic entertainers to mass action movies with their immense chemistry, emotional acting and hit numbers. Recently the couple’s on-screen pairing has trended on social media after Trisha attended Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony. Here is a list of the top five Vijay and Trisha films which are fan favourites to this day.