What To Watch This Weekend (8-10 May 2026) On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More: Top 5 Trending OTT Movies and Shows Streaming Right Now

What to watch this weekend (8-10 May 2026): From shocking thrillers to viral K-dramas, this weekend’s OTT lineup is packed with binge-worthy surprises you can NOT miss. A few newly released shows are already creating huge buzz on social media and trending across streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more. If you were searching for your next obsession watch, these latest OTT releases might completely take over your weekend plans!