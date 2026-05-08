What To Watch This Weekend (8-10 May 2026) On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More: Top 5 Trending OTT Movies and Shows Streaming Right Now
What to watch this weekend (8-10 May 2026): From shocking thrillers to viral K-dramas, this weekend’s OTT lineup is packed with binge-worthy surprises you can NOT miss. A few newly released shows are already creating huge buzz on social media and trending across streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more. If you were searching for your next obsession watch, these latest OTT releases might completely take over your weekend plans!
What To Watch This Weekend on OTT (8-10 May 2026)
Here's a list of the top 5 trending movies and web series streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
Vaazha 2 on JioHotstar
It continues the hit Malayalam comedy-drama franchise with fun chaos and emotional moments.
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) on JioHotstar
It is among the trending South Indian OTT releases this week with romance and comedy elements.
Lukkhe on Amazon Prime Video
It explores Chandigarh’s underground rap culture with intense rivalry, music battles, and the acting debut of rapper King.
My Royal Nemesis on Netflix
It is a fresh K-drama packed with romance, royal tension, and emotional twists for binge-watch lovers.
The Kerala Story 2 on ZEE5
It is among the biggest trending releases right now. The drama follows three women whose lives change after emotional manipulation and controversial decisions.
Disclaimer
OTT release dates and platform availability may vary by region and can change without prior notice. Viewers are advised to check official streaming platforms for the latest updates and accessibility.