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  • What To Watch This Weekend (8-10 May 2026) On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More: Top 5 Trending OTT Movies and Shows Streaming Right Now

What To Watch This Weekend (8-10 May 2026) On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More: Top 5 Trending OTT Movies and Shows Streaming Right Now

What to watch this weekend (8-10 May 2026): From shocking thrillers to viral K-dramas, this weekend’s OTT lineup is packed with binge-worthy surprises you can NOT miss. A few newly released shows are already creating huge buzz on social media and trending across streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more. If you were searching for your next obsession watch, these latest OTT releases might completely take over your weekend plans!

Published By: Published: May 8, 2026 11:47:53 IST
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What To Watch This Weekend on OTT (8-10 May 2026)
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What To Watch This Weekend (8-10 May 2026) On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More: Top 5 Trending OTT Movies and Shows Streaming Right Now

What To Watch This Weekend on OTT (8-10 May 2026)

Here's a list of the top 5 trending movies and web series streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

You Might Be Interested In
Vaazha 2 on JioHotstar
2/7

Vaazha 2 on JioHotstar

It continues the hit Malayalam comedy-drama franchise with fun chaos and emotional moments.

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) on JioHotstar
3/7

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) on JioHotstar

It is among the trending South Indian OTT releases this week with romance and comedy elements.

You Might Be Interested In
Lukkhe on Amazon Prime Video
4/7

Lukkhe on Amazon Prime Video

It explores Chandigarh’s underground rap culture with intense rivalry, music battles, and the acting debut of rapper King.

My Royal Nemesis on Netflix
5/7

My Royal Nemesis on Netflix

It is a fresh K-drama packed with romance, royal tension, and emotional twists for binge-watch lovers.

The Kerala Story 2 on ZEE5
6/7

The Kerala Story 2 on ZEE5

It is among the biggest trending releases right now. The drama follows three women whose lives change after emotional manipulation and controversial decisions.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

OTT release dates and platform availability may vary by region and can change without prior notice. Viewers are advised to check official streaming platforms for the latest updates and accessibility.

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