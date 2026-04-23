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  • Who Is Aaliyah Qureshi? Vijay Varma’s Rumored Girlfriend Spotted With Him in Mumbai | Age, Movies, Ex Boyfriends & Personal Details

Who Is Aaliyah Qureshi? Vijay Varma’s Rumored Girlfriend Spotted With Him in Mumbai | Age, Movies, Ex Boyfriends & Personal Details

Who is the mystery girl seen with Vijay Varma in Mumbai? The internet is obsessed, and her identity is finally out. Meet Aaliyah Qureshi, the name suddenly everywhere after being spotted with Vijay Varma, sparking fresh dating rumors and major curiosity online. Is Vijay Varma moving on? His latest spotting with Aaliyah Qureshi has fans questioning everything about his relationship status.

Published By: Published: April 23, 2026 13:30:22 IST
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Spotted: Vijay Varma & Aaliyah Qureshi
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Who Is Aaliyah Qureshi? Vijay Varma's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted With Him in Mumbai | Age, Movies, Ex Boyfriends & Personal Details

Spotted: Vijay Varma & Aaliyah Qureshi

Vijay Varma was spotted exiting a Mumbai restaurant with Aaliyah Qureshi, sparking dating rumours after their dinner outing, especially following his reported breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia.

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Who is Aaliyah Qureshi?
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Who is Aaliyah Qureshi?

Aaliyah Qureshi is an Indian actress, singer, and songwriter who gained recognition after appearing in Jawan and working in OTT shows and films.

Aaliyah Qureshi Age
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Aaliyah Qureshi Age

Aaliyah Qureshi’s exact age is not publicly confirmed in official records or interviews, and most reports do not disclose her birth details or verified age yet.

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Aaliyah Qureshi movies
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Aaliyah Qureshi movies

She appeared in Jawan and has worked in projects like Bandish Bandits Season 2 and Netflix film Nadaaniyan, along with other OTT and digital roles.

Aaliyah Qureshi ex-boyfriends
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Aaliyah Qureshi ex-boyfriends

There are no confirmed reports or public records about Aaliyah Qureshi’s past relationships, as she keeps her personal life private and away from media attention.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports and online sources. Any information about relationships or personal life is speculative and has not been officially confirmed by the individuals involved.

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