Who Is Celina Jaitly’s Husband? Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Peter Haag Amid Ongoing FIR Controversy
Who Is Celina Jaitly’s Husband? Actress Celina Jaitly Prompts Shockwaves After Husband Peter Haag Displays’ Serious Allegations Online Claims of emotional, physical and sexual abuse, custody battle and FIR have stirred a storm of reactions on social media and in the entertainment industry. The case has rattled even established legal experts listening to the same.
FIR Registered Against Peter Haag
Mumbai Police reportedly filed an FIR against Peter Haag after Celina Jaitly accused him of cruelty, harassment, physical harm and intimidation during their marriage.
Celina Alleged Emotional and Sexual Abuse
Celina claimed she faced emotional, verbal, physical and sexual abuse, along with financial control that allegedly affected her independence, dignity and professional career opportunities.
Custody Battle Over Their Children
The actress alleged she was denied communication and access to her children despite existing custody arrangements, adding emotional stress during ongoing divorce proceedings in Austria.
Look Out Circular Issued
Reports stated Mumbai Police issued a Look Out Circular against Peter Haag after authorities claimed he was not cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation process.
Celina’s Emotional Posts Went Viral
Celina recently shared emotional Instagram posts about trauma, motherhood and “breaking up with a narcissist,” which sparked massive discussion online amid the legal controversy.
Disclaimer
The allegations mentioned in this article are based on media reports and court-related claims made by Celina Jaitly. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and no final judicial conclusion has been reached at this time.